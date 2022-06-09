'The approach just stays the same': OU softball moves 1 win away from 6th national championship win behind Jocelyn Alo's record-breaking performance

OKLAHOMA CITY - No. 1 Oklahoma did it again.
After breaking and setting various records during its 15-0 shutout win against UCLA to advance to the Women’s College World Series national championship series Monday, the Sooners once more put their dominance on display on the biggest stage.
OU controlled the game in front of the largest crowd in championship series history, a whopping 12,234 people which included Sooners football coach Brent Venables and NBA All-Star Trae Young.
Notching a WCWS-best six home runs in a game, 16 hits and runs, and striking out just three times, OU (58-3) defeated Texas (47-21-1) in shocking fashion 16-1 during Game 1 of the title series in Oklahoma City. While the Sooners, who set a new WCWS record with 54 runs scored across five games, were favorites entering the contest, no one could’ve seen this offensive explosion coming, no one except redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo.
“I wouldn’t really say it surprises us,” Alo said. “But it's definitely cool to see what it is that we can do as the stakes get higher and as the stages get bigger. We just continue to keep our heads down and just do what we do.”
A record setting win! 💥(1) @OU_Softball smashes multiple World Series records in its 16-1 Championship Finals Game 1 victory over Texas.#WCWS pic.twitter.com/bTcGRICqyl— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 9, 2022
Alo once again homered twice in the win, becoming the only player in WCWS history with two multi-home run games in her career, let alone a single year. The NCAA’s all-time career leader in big flys and a big reason for Oklahoma’s supremacy, previously hit two bombs Monday against the Bruins.
The homers gave Alo 13 RBIs for the entire WCWS, which is the most in a single year in history and pushed her career RBI total to 323, which places her No. 2 on the all-time list behind Arizona’s Jenny Dalton. Alo also clinched the 2022 home run title as she hit her 34th of the season in the fifth inning, passing Wichita State’s Addison Barnard (33).
“When she comes up, I'm expecting her to hit a home run,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “And it's ridiculous that I'm thinking that way. But I see her practice every day and I see what she's capable of. And it's just so tough to beat her and she's so strong. So I'm spoiled, but I am not wowed by it because, like I said, I see it on a daily basis.”
What Alo’s doing right now isn’t normal and the numbers are staggering. According to 643Charts, the Hawaii native’s Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season is 303, which is 203% better than the D-I average (100). Comparatively, the highest wRC+ in MLB history is 244 (Barry Bonds in 2002). Alo is 59% better at the plate than the best season in MLB history.
Former Sooners slugger Nicole Mendes lived with Alo for two years during her college days and remembers going to hit balls with her and seeing the power pop out immediately. Mendes says even though she’s older than Alo, she was constantly learning from her, it didn’t matter if they were hitting off of a tee or front toss.
“Her approach is somebody who is saying, ‘Hey, I am the best and I am better than you. You may be good but I am better.’” Mendes said. “And that's always her approach, that’s always her thought process and I don't think I've ever seen a player as good as her, as consistent as her. You don't see home run hitters hit .500, you just don't see it. And she's somebody who is so unique and so powerful at the plate and intimidating there's nothing else you can do.”
While Alo gets the majority of the notoriety, and rightfully so, Oklahoma's entire lineup and pitching rotation is stacked from top to bottom. While Mendes, who played on last year’s team and won a national championship, joked she has a hard time admitting this year’s team is better than that one, she knows it to be true.
“I thought last year's team was incredible and I am a little biased, I was on it. But I didn’t think there would be a better team,” Mendes said. “And I think the pitching this year has really made it a complete team. I think that was something that last year's team didn't have, that complete total dominance all year long and the pitching this year has been phenomenal.”
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein earned her 22nd win of the season Wednesday allowing just one run, two hits and four walks while punching out two. Sophomore pitcher Nicole May entered in relief in the sixth and allowed a walk and finished with a strikeout.
As Trautwein and May threw Wednesday, there’s potential for freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl, who recently returned after suffering an arm injury, to start Thursday’s game. Gasso told reporters Tuesday during her media availability, “Jordy will be good to go.”
Just one win away from clinching its sixth national title in program history, Oklahoma is focused on coming out and playing its game. All of the records don’t mean anything unless the Sooners can finish the job, which they have a chance to do at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City on ESPN.
“I think the approach (tomorrow) just stays the same,” Alo said. “We're going to come out and we're going to dominate, it doesn't matter who's on that mound. It doesn't matter what name is across their chest… we're just going to come out and we're going to play Sooner softball.”
