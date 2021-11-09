'That was just really fun': OU opens Jennie Baranczyk era with thrilling 73-71 road win over South Dakota

After leading the majority of its season opener in Vermillion, South Dakota, on Tuesday night, Oklahoma was on the ropes late in the fourth quarter.
A South Dakota 3-pointer tied the score 71-71 with 14 seconds left, and the Coyotes had all the momentum. Madi Williams had the final say, though. The Sooners’ senior forward sprinted up to the elbow from the block, caught the basketball and faced up to the rim, then muscled her way into the lane.
With under 10 seconds remaining, Williams converted the game-winner for the Sooners with a strong finish off the glass. The player who started the scoring for OU with the first five points of the game also finished by scoring the most important points. A few seconds later, freshman guard Kelbie Washington’s steal off an in-bounds play sealed the deal.
In her first game as OU’s head coach, Jennie Baranczyk led her team to an impressive 73-71 back-and-forth road win over South Dakota (0-1), which had previously won 20 straight games at home. Despite 21 turnovers, the Sooners (1-0) played a defensive, team-oriented style of basketball. High intensity, grit and effort were a few themes on display in OU’s season-opening victory.
“This group is amazing,” Baranczyk said. “Just the first time I got to step on the floor with them and what it means to wear an Oklahoma jersey, that, to me, is the biggest thing. The way that we came out and we played together, that's all I care about. ... You're on the road doing that, you're with your team, and to me, it doesn't get much more special than that. I couldn't be more proud of the women in our locker room.”
Oklahoma started the contest slowly, falling down 7-0 right off the bat and needing to claw back.
In the first half, Williams took over, leading all scorers with 15 points at the break and sparking the Sooners’ offensive attack. Williams also got help from fellow senior Taylor Robertson, who added three huge 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 17 points.
The Sooners led by just four at halftime and struggled to find their offensive rhythm until the ball found Ana Llanusa’s hands. The senior guard nailed three 3-pointers in the third quarter alone as OU won the quarter 19-14.
Llanusa reminded people just how lethal of a scorer she is in her first game in over 600 days, finishing with 19 points and four rebounds.
“She’s really, really special,” Baranczyk said. “When I got here in the spring, she was just starting to get back. ... It was almost like tonight she had moments where it was like she's pressing or she wants it so bad. But then she just settled in, and she was steady. She was just a great leader and a great presence for us.”
Llanusa weathered the storm for the Sooners in the third quarter, setting them up for a strong finish.
South Dakota clawed back in the fourth quarter, though, and put itself in a position to tie the game. Trailing by three, the ball found its way to a wide-open Liv Korngable, who drained her second 3-pointer of the night. Korngable was huge for the Coyotes, pouring in 22 points, six assists and four rebounds.
After Williams scored the isolation bucket to give OU the lead, the Sooners desperately needed a stop. Despite only playing two minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, Washington was trusted with the outcome on the line and she delivered with the game-clinching steal.
“Those last couple plays were huge for us,” Baranczyk said. “For us to be able to have somebody under pressure and be guarded, to be able to manage what we're trying to, I mean, we're still implementing some things, we're still trying to make some reads. (Washington) knew exactly what to do, how to do it, and did it beautifully. They communicated really well and she just made a heck of a play.”
After an exciting start to the Baranczyk era, the Sooners return to Norman for their home-opener Friday morning. OU will take on Arkansas State at 10:30 a.m as it looks to build off of a huge road win.
“That was just really fun,” Baranczyk said. “For the first game, obviously, there's a million things that we're going to work on. We will get better, I promise that. But I could not be more proud of just the resiliency, the belief that they had in each other, and the way that they played together.
"This is a really tough place to play, and so I couldn't be more proud of the way that this team played and came out with a victory.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.