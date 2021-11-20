'That’s probably the difference in the game': What OU coach Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' 28-21 win over Iowa State

No. 13 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (6-5, 4-4) 28-21 on Saturday in its 2021 home finale.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams scored two total touchdowns while completing eight passes for 87 yards and rushing for 67 yards. The Sooners rushed for 209 yards against the Cyclones, with redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks accounting for 115 yards.
Offensive touchdowns were scored by Williams, freshman wide receiver Mario Williams and junior running back Eric Gray. Here’s what head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game:
On establishing the run game
“The guys played pretty physical, and we had movement the majority of the day. We got the big run from Caleb (Williams) right off the top, which was an important play to get us off to a good start. The backs ran hard and saw things pretty well. That's a good group to run on, too. They don't make the run game very easy. They're very unique with their fits and they have a lot of really good players up there.
“We got some momentum. We started running well, and we were able to carry that into the second half. That was important, and it always is against these guys. (Iowa State is) just so difficult. They play their scheme so well that if you don't run it some, you're gonna be sitting there throwing against dropping coverages all day.
"It requires a lot of precision, and today was a day where we were not as precise at times as we needed to be in a throwing game. To be able to run it, that was obviously one of the differentiating factors in the game. The rushing battle, it was over 200 to 51. That’s probably the difference in the game.”
On Caleb Williams’ hesitancy to throw
“(Iowa State) forces you into some things. Football can be a complicated game, but it can also be a simple game. When they sit there and drop eight, and you've got five guys out there, that's gonna happen sometimes. Were there some things I could have done better? Absolutely. There’s several things I could’ve done to put him and the offense in a better position.
“You got to get some opportunities to get the ball out of your hands, and when the things are there, you got to go. That's the thing. We had a few today that were there, but if you wait just a split second, it closes up, and that's just the nature of playing against a group like this. Especially them, just because everybody tries to emulate that defense. Nobody does it as good as them. Nobody.
“Even watching the film coming in, they've played well. They've been a top defense all year, and even the times where they’ve given up plays, the windows are tight and it’s been by an inch. We had a couple of those plays. A couple of shots to (Marvin Mims), we had a couple others like the (Jadon) Haselwood play down there in the end zone.
“We had opportunities in the throwing game. We didn't make as many of them as we needed to. You've got to be just a little bit sharper against them and you’ve got to pull the trigger. There's some things from a design standpoint that I can do better as well. He'll grow from it. He'll learn the next time we get in a game like that, and he'll be ready.”
On Pat Fields’ game-sealing interception
“Great play. It looked very similar to the one that we threw right there. We stretched out and got a hand on it and what an awesome play. That was cool to see Pat, a senior, finish it off like that. And again, it was, I thought, fitting for our defense to be able to go out there and finish that thing. I mean, they played well all day, kind of caused a lot of havoc all day. You love seeing guys like that being able to have those great memories to take along with them.”
On the offensive line’s play
“I thought the line played well, I thought they did. We were pretty clean in the run game the majority of the day. Pretty clean pockets for the most part and a couple things here and there, a couple times that we got beat, No. 9 beat us a couple times. But not much. I think our O-line was certainly the strength of the offense today.”
On defending ISU tight end Charlie Kolar
“They got some big body matchups on us a couple times, we busted a zone coverage, had a couple times in man that they just made competitive throws and catches. A big body like him is tough. They do a good job using him.
“The thing that makes him tough is they have some legitimate threats outside. So it's, do you want to play one on one there, or do you want to give some help and then play those tight ends one on one? That's the position they put you in and they did a nice job, made a couple competitive plays, again other than the zone coverage, most of them we were there.”
