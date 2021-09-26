'That group is playing better and better': What Alex Grinch said after No. 4 Sooners' 16-13 win over West Virginia

No. 4 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) escaped with a 16-13 win over West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) on Saturday after redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic nailed a last-second field goal.
The Sooners’ defense came up big as the offense struggled to get anything going, scoring only one touchdown the entire game for the first time under head coach Lincoln Riley. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and the defense gave up only 226 total yards and held the Mountaineers to 4-for-14 on third down conversions.
Here’s what Grinch had to say after the game:
On the defensive line
“No, they played extremely well... A lot of that — just kind of what we saw both in the run game and sack total standpoint — is what we saw in the past, and a lot of quick passes really limited (our) opportunities in some of those areas. But, I certainly felt like they held up. And then I was pleased overall, despite maybe the lack of production. As I said that, we've grown accustomed to.”
On breakdowns in the secondary
“If you're in man coverage, you’ve got to be just that, you’ve got to be man on man. If you’re in the receivers’ face at the snap of the football and at the catch point you're not, then there's a breakdown, and a lot of times that has something to do with technique.
“If you’re in zone coverage, you’ve got to make sure that you're not defending a blade of grass. And then, tackling once they catch it, you're dropping to a certain area, and then breaking on the ball when it comes off the quarterback’s hands. A couple of those, whether you call it a breakdown or a bust, (that’s) not necessarily the case, but it certainly comes down to playing with better fundamentals.”
On the linebackers’ play
“I thought overall it was good. Across the board, when you hold an opponent to limited yards like we did both in the pass game and in the run game. When you can signal, or kind of circle, specific throws underneath that are so frustrating, then it's probably a pretty good indicator that the bulk of the group played fairly well.
"But, I think over the last two weeks that that group is playing better and better, we're trying to give them opportunities to get in the backfield and some pressure in that and a lot of quick passing games tonight which limited some of their effectiveness that way, as well as our defensive front.”
On the defense’s adjustment to West Virginia’s option plays
“Yeah, I don't know that we adjusted very well honestly and maybe it was an impatience on my part from a call standpoint. But, I thought we could have and should have done a better job. I thought, in the end, you don't know exactly how they're going to build some of those formations to get three guys in the backfield to run some load option type of principles from a defensive standpoint.”
