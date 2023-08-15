Ted Roof thinks Oklahoma’s defense has improved from 2023, but it’s not where he wants it to be in fall camp.
“We're not where we want to be, but we've made a lot of strides,” Roof said after Tuesday’s practice. “Our attitude, our work ethic has been great for the most part, and we're gonna see the fruits of our labor (if) we have to continue to do that, but we're not anywhere close to where we need to be.”
Roof noted the progression of OU's run defense, which conceded the second most yards in the Big 12 last season. The Sooners added six redshirt senior transfers to the defensive line, including 300-plus pound linemen Da’Jon Terry and Phil Paea, to sure up holes in the run game.
Roof noted how there’s “no substitute” for experience in any line of work. He not only wanted experienced players but ones with meaningful snaps such as the ones Terry took in two seasons at future SEC foe Tennessee.
Roof once again clarified the improvement in the run game hasn’t equaled satisfaction.
“We’ve progressed, there’s no doubt about that,” Roof said. “But, again, from the physicality (standpoint) as far as holding your gap, being disciplined to stay in your gap, constricting gaps, right fits (and) seeing what you're supposed to see, we've made strides but we're not there yet.”
Roof chalks up most of the 29.6 points per game OU allowed in 2022 to late-game fatigue, particularly at linebacker. He won’t hesitate to throw young players — such as sophomore Jaren Kanak and redshirt freshmen Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis — into action to keep his primary players fresh.
“They're in the mix,” Roof said of Kanak, McKinzie and Lewis’ role. “Because we had situations last year where we had guys that played too much. And as a result of that … we lost some close games, and so the difference is (being) able to play (more) guys and develop depth. You have to earn the right to play out here, and those guys have done that.”
Bowen working at multiple positions
Peyton Bowen has practiced at five different positions for the Sooners this fall.
While he didn’t clarify which ones, it speaks to the former five-star and current freshman safety’s athleticism and is a positive for head coach Brent Venables as he begins to set depth charts.
Bowen has lobbied the coaching staff to allow him to make an impact on special teams and says he’s been putting in work on both kickoff and punt returns.
“I have worked on it, I'm in the (depth chart) for kickoff and punt return,” Bowen said. “I'm not starving for it but I push, I’m like ‘I want to be able to return.’ Not even just this year giving it a shot kind of thing. I’m in the (depth chart) for it, so we’ll see.”
One of Bowen’s many shining moments during camp came Tuesday when he picked off former Denton Guyer High School teammate and his current roommate, freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold.
“I just picked him off this practice,” Bowen said. “I think that's like my second time since being here to pick him off so yeah, that's pretty cool.”
“We see each other every day and it's just like great talks. We'll chill out in the living room and just watch TV and stuff like that, just hanging out together all the time. We have the same friends here.”
Stogner excited about tight end depth
Oklahoma’s tight end depth excites Austin Stogner.
During the Sooners’ spring practices, Stogner led a group consisting of Texas A&M transfer Blake Smith, former Division II basketball player Josh Fanuiel and former walk-on defensive lineman and now-tight end Hayden Bray.
With Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn returning from injury, the room is more complete ahead of the 2023 season.
“We've developed a lot,” Stogner said. “In the spring, most of these guys weren't going all the time. But now, everyone else has come along. Our blocking has gotten a lot better and we're going a lot faster.”
Stogner is expected to pick up where former Sooners tight end Brayden Willis, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, left off. Willis caught 39 passes for 514 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
Since transferring from South Carolina this offseason, Stogner knows he has to help maintain the culture set by former Sooners as OU transitions from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2024.
“They've been good,” Stogner said of leading the room. “They're all eager to learn and eager to get out there and they all want to be the best, so that's really good. You don't really have to drag some of the guys along.”