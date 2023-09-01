'I'm gonna put on a show': How Tawee Walker plays for son on field, cares for him off

Editor's note: This article was updated on Sept. 1 at 2:03 p.m. to reflect that Dan Early is Palomar College's offensive coordinator, not Joe Early who is Palomar's head coach and defensive coordinator.
Kevin Walker remembers the moment his son, Tawee, broke the news he was becoming a father three years ago on their couch in Las Vegas.
The wave of disbelief and excitement hit almost instantly. Finally, Kevin was having a grandson but the reality of the situation set in even harder.
Tawee, his youngest son, was a year removed from high school and wasn’t ready to be a father, let alone balance playing Division I football.
“It wasn't like we sat down and planned it,” Kevin told the OU Daily. “That was the hardest part for me to deal with because that's not the way he's raised. (He was) raised to be responsible.”
#Sooners co-starting running back Tawee Walker on his relationship with DeMarco Murray and the entire OU running back room: pic.twitter.com/BnHIPBsRqT— Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) August 30, 2023
Growing up, Kevin preached responsibility because he didn’t want Tawee to have the same regrets he had. Kevin gave up his baseball career when he became a father in his early 20s.
Fear and anxiety struck Kevin when he realized Tawee and his girlfriend, Mariah, made the same careless decision he made when he was younger. He was worried the same sacrifice he once made would happen with Tawee.
“I'm trying to tell my son, ‘Hey, that put a hold on my dreams,’” Kevin said of the conversation. “Because, I’m a father now, I came back and I wanted to be in the hospital when she (had the baby) so I was excited. I wasn't ready, but I was excited. It was the same energy from him.”
In a post-graduate prep football academy in Massachusetts at the time, Tawee — like his father — was unsure he could take on the responsibility of being a committed father and football player. Instead, Tawee chose to use fatherhood and the responsibility of having a son off the field to tighten and harness his motivation on it.
“He almost thought about not playing and just raising his son,” Kevin said. “That's kind of what I did. … You don't want to live with regrets. You can do both. It's gonna be hard. That's gonna be your drive. It's like you can't fail because now you fail if you fail him.”
For two years now, the 5-foot-9, 215-pounder worked tirelessly through a single semester at Palomar College before walking on at OU in the spring of 2022. Tawee saw limited action in his first season with the Sooners, recording only 18 touches for 62 yards in the pits of OU’s depth chart.
That all changed when Tawee was announced as the co-starter on Oklahoma’s depth chart released on Tuesday. Seeing the junior running back as a starter was a shock to many, but not Tawee, who has been working in the shadows to find success.
“I’ve belonged here since I decided to go junior college,” Tawee said. “I just had to bet on myself. Personally, you have to always think that you belong. Whenever you believe you belong you have to (then) show that you're capable.”
For three years, he’s not only been playing for himself, but also for his two-year-old son and girlfriend, who now lives with him in Norman. Learning from his father, he’s carrying the weight of having a family to make their futures end up in the end zone.
And what seemed a careless decision years ago has surprisingly paid off for Tawee’s mentality.
“I think it turned out to be the best thing, which is kind of hard to say when your kid is a young parent,” Kevin said. “But for him that’s motivation. I just wish I would have felt that way.
“That’s his drive, and that’s his inspiration. He's not just chasing the dream for him, he’s chasing the dream to provide for him as well because he wants his son to have the best opportunities in life. He wants to be in a position to provide.”
'Managed it like a man'
After taking a year off from football to help raise his son, Tawee committed to Palomar in the fall of 2021.
The Las Vegas native’s decision to join came with some push back from his father. Tawee was also offered a full scholarship by then-Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
In the end he decided to gamble on the JUCO route because he felt like it gave him the best chance to succeed and transfer to a Power 5 program a semester later.
August 13, 2023
“He wasn’t looking at coach prime like I was looking at coach prime,” Kevin told the Daily. “He told me, ‘But dad, my dreams are bigger.’ I've always told him he has to put in the work to get the rewards and have no regrets. That's the biggest thing I preach to him.”
From that point forward, Dan Early, Palomar’s offensive coordinator, saw Tawee traverse the football field and fatherhood off of it. His initial handshake with Tawee was telling of his character.
“His character jumped right out,” Early said. “He's got a lot of energy. He's got a great smile, super respectful kid. And, doing this as long as I've done it, that's kind of what jumped out to me right away and obviously he's got some football skills.”
After shaking Early’s hand, it was straight to the gridiron for Tawee.
He was never late to any meeting, was always engaged in practices and focused on his personal responsibilities. Being an out-of-state student, playing at a JUCO program was an expensive burden to take on while caring for his son and girlfriend.
But, Walker maintained a 3.0 GPA, invested heavily with Palomar’s academic counselors and found a way to bring out his best on the field.
“He managed it like a man, a responsible man,” Early said. “That's one thing that was just so impressive to us.
“He's responsible at his age and mature enough. He can say, ‘Hey, I'm a young father. I have a two year old and man school is a challenge,’ but academically, he gets it done. He's a great student. He doesn't let that interfere with what his other responsibilities like being a dad and being a football player and having academics come first.”
At Palomar, Walker went to class at 7 a.m., lifted shortly after practice and then hung out with his son. When time allowed he’d bring his son to some football practices, but he relied a lot on his girlfriend to take care of him during the week.
“For him to balance that with the stress (was amazing)," Early said. “Everyday you have to make sure you perform in the classroom, you have to keep (your) body and product condition. Yes, (you) have to be able to still perform and, and do those things and get it on film. And then yes, (you) still have to be a respectful and responsible dad. I never once saw him not be able to carry that shield and not be able to manage that.”
Any carry Tawee received was fueled by the passion of his son and girlfriend. He finished his lone season at Palomar playing in all 11 games and rushing 187 times for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 189 yards. His performance landed him on the radar of Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray, Tawee’s hometown hero growing up.
Murray offered the chance to join the Sooners as a walk-on. After talking to close friend and former Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Tawee knew OU was the right fit for him.
Stevenson’s nudge helped put him in the right position. Stevenson played with Tawee on his youth football team Kevin coached. To this day Walker describes the Stevensons as family.
“There's nothing in life that's bigger than him,” Early said. “I think he handles it on a stage and performs as a person, as a parent, as a player, you know, as a student. That's just who he is.
“At the end of the day, let's be honest, that is a dog eat dog world. It can quickly take talented players and chew up and spit them out and recycle them. For him, to at least have those conversations that I wasn't privy to. To gather that information. I think is another kind of tribute to Tawee to say, hey, look, ‘I trust this process and I’m gonna gamble on myself.’”
'They’re gonna be shocked'
Once Tawee transferred to Oklahoma, which was the first spring into head coach Brent Venables’ tenure, finding a spot in the lineup proved to be difficult.
Murray’s pressure was unrelenting and he challenged the walk-on running back both on and off the field. For a player who idolized the former Sooners running back and current running backs coach growing up, the first spring and fall training camp under Murray’s guidance was surprisingly brutal.
“I didn't take it well,” Tawee said of DeMarco's coaching. “ I thought he didn't like me. But he's just one hell of a coach. … I finally listened to him and just took everything in.
“He was never steering me wrong. I just was hard-headed and wasn't humble enough to understand that last year.”
Through the process of learning Murray’s coaching standard, the junior running back took the next step in his personal growth. With his girlfriend and son living with him in Norman, the urgency of finding success in a running backs room littered with former four-star talent deepend his motivation.
“He idolizes DeMarco,” Kevin said. “For him to feel like DeMarco kinda was not giving him an opportunity. It was hard. He was thinking, ‘Wow, I mean, I'm doing everything I'm putting into work. I'm trying to be like you.’
“It was hard for him to swallow that he thought he wasn't getting an opportunity from the guy he idolized.”
What was most confusing for Tawee was that Murray was close with him off the field. But, Murray paid him no favors when he got on the practice field. He was finally able to find success when he found out what Murray wanted from him, but also the example he wanted to set for his son.
June 27, 2023
“You're not gonna get any extra favors because they had a relationship off the field,” Kevin said. “I think he finally realized that (about) DeMarco and it changed everything. I think that was where he got to where he is now. He realized you got to be the best out here on this field and you got to prove yourself and you have to carry yourself that way.”
Through Murray’s guidance and in-your-face coaching, Tawee dug deep not only for himself but to show his son what he could do to motivate and set the template for him, much like Kevin did from his own past, when he grew up.
“He also wants his son to have somebody to look up to. He wants him to go out and bust his tail. … That’s what you have to do as parents. You have to be able to lead by example. It’s like, 'I'm chasing my dreams. So now it's your turn.'”
Since the start of spring training camp, Tawee has told his father, “This is it Dad, this is my year.” Kevin was doubtful, however, because of the talent on OU and the mountain walk-on players usually have to climb at a program like Oklahoma.
Still, his work ethic seemed to be paying off. Kevin has analyzed — like a coach — his practice tape and seen his explosiveness.
He attended several spring practices and saw the work Tawee put in on and off the field. During one of OU’s latest scrimmages in fall camp, the junior running back averaged close to 7 yards per carry according to Kevin.
“I was doubtful,” Kevin said. “I know he's putting in the work. My whole thing is like it sometimes it doesn't always come out the way you think it's gonna come out. … I think DeMarco was really just trying to see how he would react and not having that role that he normally has, and is he still going to be taught in his team and be supportive of what's going on.”
On Tuesday, after Tawee was announced the co-starter, Kevin’s excitement for his son kept him awake for 24 hours. He never wants Tawee to live with regrets, and — dealing with the responsibilities of being a father — was major responsibility that Kevin couldn’t even handle.
So to see his son do what he couldn’t was a moment of exhale.
“It’s just a sigh of relief to actually see it's paying off,” Kevin said. “You did what you set out to do. He passed on an offer where he could have been getting an education and playing ball, but he chased his passion and his dream. He said ‘I can compete at this level.’ Yeah you can, but (he had to) be willing to put in the work to get there.”
Once Kevin found out that his son earned the co-starting position he received a call from their mother, who separated from Kevin many years ago, and said “Are you feeling what I’m feeling.”
He responded, “I haven’t slept in 24 hours.”
With one day until Tawee’s debut as a co-starter in the Sooners’ offense, Oklahoma’s running back isn’t stopping here. He’s still a walk-on, meaning he has limited financial flexibility, so the next step of securing a safe, secure financial future for his son starts with his first carry at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
While he won’t be with him on the field, Kevin is gathering up the entire family to watch from their home for what he called a “pajama brunch party.” Kevin offered to fly to Norman for his game, as he and his mother switch off every weekend, but Tawee said, “No, gather everyone at home. I’m gonna put on a show.”
For Kevin, who knows what Tawee is playing for, he responded with a quick yes. He wants to show everyone what he’s playing for: his son.
“I think they're gonna be shocked,” Kevin said. “I think when he gets his opportunities the thing is there's no turning back. How do you change it up now? Because if you're gonna go with the hot hand and his hand doesn't get cold so I'm really excited. I just think it's a new day for him. I think he’s finally where he wants to be.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley and Louis Raser.