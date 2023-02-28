Tanner Groves will 'never regret' transferring to OU basketball as end of career nears

As Tanner Groves’ career at Oklahoma nears its end, he’s only remembering the positive moments.
Barring an improbable Big 12 Tournament run, the second-year Eastern Washington transfer will likely not make the NCAA Tournament in his final season with the Sooners.
Nonetheless, he wouldn’t change his decision.
“It's been a really fun ride,” Groves said Tuesday. “I've had a lot of fun representing Oklahoma and kind of understanding the culture and what program is all about. I'm really grateful for the opportunity to get to play here for incredible coaches and with incredible teammates over the last couple of years.
“I'll never regret it and I'll never look back and think I should have done something different, so it's just been an incredible experience. I'm still looking forward to the remaining games I have left.”
The senior forward is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game this season, while shooting 53.6% from the field. Ahead of the Sooners’ (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) matchup against No. 11 Kansas State (22-7, 10-6) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Manhattan, Groves will cherish one of his final opportunities to take the court collegiately.
During Groves’ two-year OU tenure, he’s been described as one of the leaders of OU coach Porter Moser’s program. Moser remembers offering him during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his only interaction was over a few Zoom calls.
“He had about 100 calls,” Moser said Tuesday. “He could have gone anywhere in the country. We had three players. He believed in what we were doing, and he believed in how we were going to play him. Everything we said on how we were going to play him has come to light. We’ve played through the (center) with him. We’ve tried to get him to play inside-out.”
According to Moser, effort has never been an issue for Groves, and he has influenced freshman guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh, who Moser hopes will carry the Sooners’ program forward.
Groves was a force in OU’s upset win over No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday, grabbing a team-high 13 boards and scoring nine points.
He still believes the Sooners can win the remainder of their games and clinch an NCAA Tournament berth on Selection Sunday.
“I know (Tanner) more than anybody wants to go out in the tournament,” Moser said. “His effort, his attitude, his culture, is everything that I'm about. I like his high character, toughness, passion, and winning on and off the floor. …Those are starting points for building a program, making it better.”
Moser provides update on Bijan Cortes
Moser offered an update on Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes on Tuesday.
Cortes, who announced he was stepping away from the Sooners due to personal reasons on Feb. 21, is considered day-to-day according to Moser.
“We're ready to welcome him back with open arms. It's day to day, and we're excited,” Moser said. I think it's moving in the right direction.”
Cortes is averaging 3.2 points and two assists per game this season.
Oklahoma announces 2023-24 tournament
Oklahoma announced it will take part in the inaugural Rady’s Children Invitational next season on Nov. 23-24 in San Diego.
https://twitter.com/OU_MBBall/status/1630676082146828288?s=20
The Sooners will compete alongside Iowa, Seton Hall and USC in the two-day event held at UC San Diego’s Lion Tree arena.
The bracket and tip times will be announced at a later date.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.