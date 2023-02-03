 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talks 'stalled' over early jump to SEC for Oklahoma and Texas, per report

OU 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

The dialogue from Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference a year early has "stalled," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday morning.

The two schools are slated to join the SEC in 2025, but have reportedly been trying to move the start date up one year. Thamel reported the sides, ESPN and Fox and the Big 12 couldn't come to an agreement toward an early exit. 

In December, Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported OU and Texas possessed "momentum" for an earlier departure in 2024. The SEC's new media rights deal begins with ESPN in 2024, which is the same year the 12-team College Football Playoff debuts. 

The negotiations heated up over the past few days, however, a deal is not expected to come to fruition, according to Thamel. With the Sooners and Longhorns slated to play in the Big 12 for the next two seasons, the conference will maintain 14 members with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF next season.

Big 12 presidents will meet Friday in Dallas. The conference released its football schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday, with Oklahoma taking on the Bearcats on the road Sept. 23.

The Sooners also play UCF on Oct. 21 at home and does not play Houston. 

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments