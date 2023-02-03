Talks 'stalled' over early jump to SEC for Oklahoma and Texas, per report

The dialogue from Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference a year early has "stalled," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday morning.
Sources: The effort for Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 a year early and join the SEC in 2024 has stalled and at this point is unlikely to come to fruition.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 3, 2023
The two schools are slated to join the SEC in 2025, but have reportedly been trying to move the start date up one year. Thamel reported the sides, ESPN and Fox and the Big 12 couldn't come to an agreement toward an early exit.
In December, Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported OU and Texas possessed "momentum" for an earlier departure in 2024. The SEC's new media rights deal begins with ESPN in 2024, which is the same year the 12-team College Football Playoff debuts.
The negotiations heated up over the past few days, however, a deal is not expected to come to fruition, according to Thamel. With the Sooners and Longhorns slated to play in the Big 12 for the next two seasons, the conference will maintain 14 members with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF next season.
Big 12 presidents will meet Friday in Dallas. The conference released its football schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday, with Oklahoma taking on the Bearcats on the road Sept. 23.
The Sooners also play UCF on Oct. 21 at home and does not play Houston.
