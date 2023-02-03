Talks 'stalled' over early jump to SEC for Oklahoma and Texas, per multiple reports

Oklahoma and Texas have reached an early exit agreement with the Big 12 to leave for the Southeastern Conference in 2024, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. While OU, Texas and the Big 12 have a deal, ESPN and Fox are "not satisfied," which is why it hasn't been completed, according to McMurphy.
Oklahoma, Texas & Big 12 reached exit agreement for OU & UT to leave Big 12 early & join SEC in 2024 sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. However, ESPN & Fox “not satisfied” w/overall deal, so that’s why it hasn’t been completed source said. No specific deadline yet to get this done— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 3, 2023
The two schools are slated to join the SEC in 2025, but have reportedly been trying to move the start date up one year. ESPN's Pete Thamel and The Athletic's Matt Fortuna previously reported Friday morning the sides, ESPN and Fox and the Big 12 couldn't come to an agreement toward an early exit.
In December, McMurphy reported OU and Texas possessed "momentum" for an earlier departure in 2024. The SEC's new media rights deal begins with ESPN in 2024, which is the same year the 12-team College Football Playoff debuts.
The Sooners and Longhorns are slated to play in the Big 12 next season. The conference will have 14 members with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.
Big 12 presidents met Friday in Dallas. The conference released its football schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday, with Oklahoma taking on the Bearcats on the road Sept. 23.
The Sooners also play UCF on Oct. 21 at home and does not play Houston.
