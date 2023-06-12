Sooners star pitcher Jordy Bahl announces departure from OU to "return home"

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl will leave Oklahoma, she announced on social media Monday.
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6OBFmG5VEE— Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) June 12, 2023
"I have decided to return home and play the game I love," Bahl said in a statement. "For the last 2 years, despite the amazing opportunities and accomplishments, my love for home and the acknowledgment of my foundation has grown. Being away from these things has been tough.
"I am excited to return home and be Jordy Bahl the softball player, but more importantly the person. I am excited to finish the softball journey right where it began."
Despite stating she will "return home," Bahl has yet to announce where she will transfer to. Bahl is from Papillion, Nebraska, where she won Gatorade Nebraska Player of the Year twice at Papillion-LaVista High School.
Bahl is fresh off her second season at OU, where she recorded a 22-1 record with 192 strikeouts and a 0.90 earned run average, the latter ranking first among designated OU starters. Bahl pitched 24.2 scoreless innings in this year's Women's College World Series, being awarded WCWS Most Outstanding Player after helping the Sooners win their third straight national championship.
In 2022, Bahl struck out 205 batters with a 22-2 record and 1.09 ERA. She missed most of the 2022 postseason with an arm injury, but returned to pitch three times in that season's WCWS to help OU win its sixth national championship.