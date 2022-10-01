Sooners remember 2020 start after TCU loss as OU football looks for bounceback win vs. Texas

FORT WORTH — Oklahoma entered TCU territory looking for a bounce-back win Saturday, but came up 31 points short and lost a few players to injury along the way. However, the Sooners are in familiar territory with back-to-back conference losses to open a season.
In 2020, OU fell to Kansas State at home before backsliding the next Saturday with a loss to Iowa State on the road. For Oklahoma’s veteran leaders, referring back to lessons they learned from that devastating start can be vital for the program’s rebound in 2022.
“It’s kind of similar, you know? Two tough back-to-back losses,” said Brayden Willis, a fifth-year senior tight end. “At the end of the day, like the message was then, the message is now stay together, block out the outside noise and let’s get back to work and let’s improve.”
No. 18 Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) was throttled 55-24 by the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, to a degree that saw Sooners fans start their drive home early during the third quarter. TCU gained 668 yards and scored four touchdowns from more than 60 yards out.
While OU might be without Dillon Gabriel — its starting quarterback who exited in the second quarter due to a suspected head injury — next week against Texas, the historic rivalry game could be a win that gets the Sooners back on track, like it did in 2020.
Junior receiver Marvin Mims was a freshman when Oklahoma defeated the Longhorns 55-48 in four overtimes, and understands how the historic rivalry can build momentum going forward.
“It has before in the past, so why not this year too?” said Mims, who finished with four catches for 41 yards and a fumble. “But it starts in practice, how we practice, how we approach it, how we prepare for the game, films (and) all that stuff. But, we’re gonna have to do some more work to get ready for that game.”
While Texas may receive a boost with the return of quarterback Quinn Ewers, Oklahoma will likely be without key contributors. Along with Gabriel’s injury, safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon, offensive tackle Wanya Morris, running back Eric Gray and receiver Theo Wease — all starters — exited due to injury and didn’t return in Saturday’s loss.
While first-year OU coach Brent Venables might not have expected such a disappointing conference start after his team opened the season undefeated in nonconference play, his players are certainly not yet waiving the white flag.
“Man, we’re a resilient group,” Willis said. “Ever since last year and early on this year, we went through a lot. And every time, this team hasn’t flinched, through the good (and) through the bad. I have full confidence in this group that we’re gonna get it right.
“It’s gonna take a little bit of extra work, extra hours… and a little bit better leadership from our leaders, but at the end of the day, I’m very confident that we can turn this thing around.”
Sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman said the improvement in preparation for next week’s matchup starts as soon as the team gets back to Norman on Saturday evening.
And despite back-to-back losses where the defense has allowed over 40 points and 500 yards, he says its confidence hasn’t wavered.
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” Stutsman said. “We’re gonna be ready. We’re gonna be in there every single day extra doing all we can to be ready.”
Oklahoma’s offense garnered a season-low 24 points with only 355 yards, as it deployed backup quarterback Davis Beville for most of the contest. If Gabriel is to miss time, the Pittsburgh transfer would be the likely relief signal caller.
While Beville strugged — 7-of-16 passing for 50 yards with -11 yards rushing — offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby feels his unit can rally after putting Saturday’s loss in the rearview.
“We’re gonna be fine,” Lebby said. “I think it’s a hard pill to swallow today, but our guys, they’re a close group, they’re a tough group, and we’re gonna bounce back and be ready to go.”
While it remains to be seen if the Sooners can retaliate with an undefeated finish to their season like they did two years ago, a Red River Showdown win might lead them in the right direction.
“I’ve been in this place before,” Mims said. “… Our goals are still there for us. But we just got to pick it up and get started all over again next week."
