Sooners place 3rd in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Brent Venables

Ou football head coach Brent Venables during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma placed third in the 2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll, the conference announced Thursday.

The Sooners were picked behind Texas, which collected 41-of-67 first-place votes and was picked to win the conference, and Kansas State. The Wildcats received 14 first-place votes while OU and Texas Tech received four.

The Sooners placed second in last season's preseason poll and finished the season fifth with a 4-5 record in conference play. OU will open the 2023 season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 when it hosts Arkansas State. 

