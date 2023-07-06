Sooners place 3rd in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Oklahoma placed third in the 2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll, the conference announced Thursday.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻... the 2023 Preseason #Big12FB poll 📊— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 6, 2023
The Sooners were picked behind Texas, which collected 41-of-67 first-place votes and was picked to win the conference, and Kansas State. The Wildcats received 14 first-place votes while OU and Texas Tech received four.
The Sooners placed second in last season's preseason poll and finished the season fifth with a 4-5 record in conference play. OU will open the 2023 season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 when it hosts Arkansas State.