TULSA — No. 19 Oklahoma (3-0) dominated Tulsa (1-2) 66-17 on Saturday.

Here are highlights, reactions and a scoring recap from the game: 

Scoring recap

OU 66, Tulsa 17;

Redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 14:09 left in the fourth quarter. 

OU 59, Tulsa 17:

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold launched a 50-yard touchdown strike to Anderson with 2:07 left in the third quarter, which is his third receiving score of the game.

OU 52, Tulsa 17: 

Sophomore running back Jovantae Barnes rushed up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown with 3:23 left in the third. 

OU 45, Tulsa 17:

Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel hits redshirt freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson for a 42-yard touchdown reception, his second of the game. There is 7:08 remaining in the third quarter. 

OU 38, Tulsa 17: 

Tulsa kicker Chase Meyer hit a 21-yard field goal with 9:54 remaining in the third quarter.

OU 38, Tulsa 14:

Redshirt junior kicker Zach Schmit nailed a 20-yard field goal, giving the Sooners a 24-point lead at halftime. 

OU 35, Tulsa 14:

Cardell Williams finds a streaking Devan Williams for a 18-yard touchdown pass, giving TU its second score of the game. There is 5:30 left in the second quarter. 

OU 35, Tulsa 7: 

Gabriel finds Anderson for a 28-yard touchdown with 9:32 remaining in the second quarter. OU's quarterback now has four passing touchdowns on the game. 

OU 28, Tulsa 7: 

TU quarterback Cardell Williams launched a 19-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Shoulders with 12:30 left in the second quarter. 

OU 28, Tulsa 0: 

Gabriel rolls to his right before connecting with redshirt senior wide receiver Drake Stoops for a 4-yard touchdown. There is 1:25 left in the first quarter.

OU 21, Tulsa 0: 

Junior linebacker Danny Stutsman intercepts TU quarterback Roman Fuller for a 30-yard touchdown with 3:34 remaining in the first quarter. 

OU 14, Tulsa 0: 

Stoops caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter.

OU 7, Tulsa 0:

Gabriel found junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq for a 34-yard touchdown. There is 12:31 left in the first quarter.

Reactions

Availability

Redshirt senior defensive back Reggie Pearson went down with a shoulder injury early in the third quarter but was able to walk off under his own power. He returned to the game in the fourth quarter. 

Redshirt sophomore guard Savion Byrd suffered an injury early in the second quarter. He was replaced by freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green. 

Sophomore cornerback Gentry Williams went to the sideline with an injury in the first quarter. Williams returned to the field in the second quarter. 

Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington will not be available for the Sooners' contest against the Golden Hurricane Saturday after suffering an injury last week against SMU. 

Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough, who missed last week's game vs. the Mustangs due to an ankle injury, was seen warming up in his uniform and is active for the game. 

