TULSA — No. 19 Oklahoma (3-0) dominated Tulsa (1-2) 66-17 on Saturday.
Here are highlights, reactions and a scoring recap from the game:
Scoring recap
OU 66, Tulsa 17;
Redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 14:09 left in the fourth quarter.
OU 59, Tulsa 17:
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold launched a 50-yard touchdown strike to Anderson with 2:07 left in the third quarter, which is his third receiving score of the game.
Jackson Arnold DOT to Nic Anderson who does the rest, emphatically 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/1IqKd2KXdM— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 16, 2023
OU 52, Tulsa 17:
Sophomore running back Jovantae Barnes rushed up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown with 3:23 left in the third.
OU 45, Tulsa 17:
Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel hits redshirt freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson for a 42-yard touchdown reception, his second of the game. There is 7:08 remaining in the third quarter.
🚀 from Dillon Gabriel and impeccable football from Nic Anderson for the TD! pic.twitter.com/8oJjpuls9n— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 16, 2023
OU 38, Tulsa 17:
Tulsa kicker Chase Meyer hit a 21-yard field goal with 9:54 remaining in the third quarter.
OU 38, Tulsa 14:
Redshirt junior kicker Zach Schmit nailed a 20-yard field goal, giving the Sooners a 24-point lead at halftime.
OU 35, Tulsa 14:
Cardell Williams finds a streaking Devan Williams for a 18-yard touchdown pass, giving TU its second score of the game. There is 5:30 left in the second quarter.
OU 35, Tulsa 7:
Gabriel finds Anderson for a 28-yard touchdown with 9:32 remaining in the second quarter. OU's quarterback now has four passing touchdowns on the game.
Congrats to @nicanderson04 on his first Oklahoma TD. 🔥#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/z106HM6xpl— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
OU 28, Tulsa 7:
TU quarterback Cardell Williams launched a 19-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Shoulders with 12:30 left in the second quarter.
Drive Summary 📊 pic.twitter.com/PJruKrlfRP— Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) September 16, 2023
OU 28, Tulsa 0:
Gabriel rolls to his right before connecting with redshirt senior wide receiver Drake Stoops for a 4-yard touchdown. There is 1:25 left in the first quarter.
OU 21, Tulsa 0:
Junior linebacker Danny Stutsman intercepts TU quarterback Roman Fuller for a 30-yard touchdown with 3:34 remaining in the first quarter.
PICK 6️⃣‼️@FbStutsman | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Uy3P9BEAsv— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
OU 14, Tulsa 0:
Stoops caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter.
Stoooooooooops.@Drake_stoops | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/XZKjJ0Kzep— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
OU 7, Tulsa 0:
Gabriel found junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq for a 34-yard touchdown. There is 12:31 left in the first quarter.
Faroooooooooooq. ➡️🏡@jalilway_ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/2L2bfwGkdR— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
Reactions
Let’s have a day QB1 🎯 https://t.co/pJvy9NTDsr— 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) September 16, 2023
Time to see some of that competitive depth https://t.co/iyYvRa1Q0K— Boomer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) September 16, 2023
Dominate the details. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/OOaLBDJOQp— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 16, 2023
Meeting of the minds. Somewhere Bob Stoops is smiling #Sooners #ReignCane pic.twitter.com/NIV63fRT9x— Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) September 16, 2023
One team, one mission. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/wM9UEN0xmF— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 16, 2023
Man I know we playing nobody but defense look much better than last year. It’s little things you notice. We still need more of a rush. Can’t rely on blitzing all year. But this 28-0 looking real OU vs Nebraska 08ish!! FYI this how Venables use to do Wilson in practice too!! 😎😎— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) September 16, 2023
I know a lot of people in this crowd are thrilled to see Gentry Williams back out there.— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) September 16, 2023
Danny Stutsman shutting it down on 3rd down. 😱 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/DtUIVPn0cR— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
PJ Adebawore with the sack. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/64xlilP2Xi— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
Brotherly Love 🫶@24RAnderson x @nicanderson04 #OUDNA https://t.co/50mrODsS6P pic.twitter.com/ypdtodHM1P— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) September 16, 2023
Availability
Redshirt senior defensive back Reggie Pearson went down with a shoulder injury early in the third quarter but was able to walk off under his own power. He returned to the game in the fourth quarter.
Redshirt sophomore guard Savion Byrd suffered an injury early in the second quarter. He was replaced by freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green.
Sophomore cornerback Gentry Williams went to the sideline with an injury in the first quarter. Williams returned to the field in the second quarter.
Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington will not be available for the Sooners' contest against the Golden Hurricane Saturday after suffering an injury last week against SMU.
Justin Harrington made the trip to Tulsa but will not be available today.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 16, 2023
Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough, who missed last week's game vs. the Mustangs due to an ankle injury, was seen warming up in his uniform and is active for the game.