Sooners know 'they're good' but 'want to be great' as OU softball's season nears

As Oklahoma prepares for its season opener on Thursday, the phrase “three-peat” seems premature to this restructured team.
Despite past seasons successes, OU is focusing on the challenges that await them amidst a difficult regular season schedule. The Sooners will face 20 teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season, four of which made the Women’s College World Series in 2022 and 11 who are ranked in the ESPN softball preseason poll.
Oklahoma opens its season against No. 16 Duke at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif.
Sooners coach Patty Gasso believes these high-caliber opponents will provide her team with the competitive advantage necessary to get her team ready for another championship run.
“I don’t know that we get better with run rules,” Gasso said. “It’s those 2-1 ball games or those tight, hard-fought, extra innings. Those are when you really find gold. You find who is clutch, you find who loves those big moments. Those close games are where you grow the most as a team.”
Gasso struggled to schedule schools willing to play the Sooners and will spend a lot of time on the road. The 51-game schedule includes only 14 home games in OU’s last season at Marita Hynes Field as Love’s Field is scheduled to open its doors ahead of the 2024 season.
Jayda Coleman, a two-time All-American, has decided to look at the matchups as a way to test the team’s abilities sooner rather than later.
“I feel like in the past years, it’s been a struggle to get those bigger games,” Coleman said. “But to see these big games early on is really, really exciting. I think it’ll help us know exactly where we are at early on in the season, rather than waiting later into the season. Now we are going to learn from our mistakes early on in the season, not right before postseason.”
The tougher slate brings hopes of opportunities to grow as a team and earn some well-fought wins, however, Gasso believes the success the Sooners are capable of does not need to be said.
“They understand that they're good,” Gasso said. “I think they want to be more than good, I think they want to be great. I think they’re a team that wants to be known like that, maybe make history. They know what’s in front and they just want to be known as the best.”
Bahl, Hansen and Lyons back from injury
Setbacks plagued several players on OU’s roster in 2022.
The start of the 2023 season has a much different outlook, with injured players now rehabilitated and ready to compete. Jordy Bahl, the reigning NCFA National Freshman of the Year, suffered a forearm injury late last season. According to Gasso, this resulted in pitches that were six miles an hour slower than her average during the WCWS.
According to Gasso, the solution for the young pitcher wasn’t softball, but time away from the sport.
“The process was slow this summer,” Gasso said. “The idea was to leave the ball in the bag. Right now, we haven’t had any kind of problems with the forearm. Excited to give her opportunities back on the mound.”
Despite the time away from the game, Bahl is expected to return to form on and off the mound this season. The pitcher has added another dimension to her game for the upcoming season and is expected to hit this year.
“I think you are going to see the same competitor walking around the mound,” Gasso said. “That same swag looks exactly the same as it did last year. She’s pretty phenomenal, the things she can do away from the mound. She’s been working really hard to make herself an option, and she definitely is.”
Just like Bahl, senior catcher Kinzie Hansen needed time to rest during the offseason.
After dealing with knee pain for the majority of the season last year, Hansen has taken measures to deal with it and is ready for a new season behind the plate. Fifth-year senior and captain Grace Lyons also made the injured list during the postseason.
The shortstop battled with whether or not to receive surgery on her shoulder impingement, but ultimately decided to undergo the repair. Lyons is now headed into the regular season at full force.
“Rehab has slowed down to where I can pick up and go back to normal,” Lyons said. “I’ve been able to throw 100% now, and I think it’s just really cool to jump back in there like I wasn’t gone. I feel healthy. I’m strong, even stronger than before, so it’s going to be cool to finish this out.”
Coleman’s new role
Entering her third season as a starter, Coleman is now looking to take on more of a leadership role.
Coleman started all 62 games last year and posted a .424 batting average with 40 RBIs and 70 runs scored. She also led the team with 13 steals. While player rotation in the outfield has changed, Coleman has found a permanent spot in center since sporting a crimson jersey.
The outfielder believes her experience will be her greatest asset as she leads her teammates in 2023.
“I know their frustration of trying to get in rhythm and play in the outfield,” Coleman said. “I feel like my leadership comes from when people go from the infield to the outfield, trying to help them with that transition and mentally just being there and supporting them.”
The outfielder hopes that her leadership skills will make the outfield a “no-fly zone,” however, she believes it is her knowledge of the game that will help her team the most.
“I am definitely a vocal-type leader,” Coleman said. “Hopefully, I’m also a leader by example because of the way I play. But I like sharing those little softball IQ tips that I know, and just sharing them whenever I can.”
Gasso mentioned that her team was still having outfield tryouts on Monday, but one can expect for Coleman to be surrounded by Rylie Boone, Alynah Torres and Alissa Brito in the outfield.
Transfers Sanders, Torress, Lee and Storako join mix
The new season has brought several fresh faces to Norman.
Arizona State infielders Cydney Sanders and Alynah Torres, Michigan pitcher Alex Storako and Texas A&M catcher Haley Lee transferred to reload the Sooners’ roster.
Sanders, a first-team All-American last season, will likely fill the spot left behind by Oklahoma graduate Taylon Snow at first base. Torres will likely platoon in the corner outfield and at third base.
Lee and Michigan standout pitcher Alex Storako also found a new home in Norman. Their success at their former colleges earned them each a spot on the roster, but Gasso emphasizes the learning curve that comes with their new territory.
“They have always been like the superstars on their teams,” Gasso said. “I think some of them were hitting more than playing defense, so they have been working really hard defensively. So, I think they’ll tell you they're learning about the game a lot and they’re getting there.”
The new additions are still recognizing how to play on both sides of the ball, yet teammates like Coleman still emphasize the impact they can have on this organization.
“I mean it is greatness all around,” Coleman said. “All these new transfers are bringing a different type of vibe and a different type of greatness that I haven’t seen.”
Four players to make up pitching staff
Gasso intends to use four pitchers for the season, led by sophomore Jordy Bahl, junior Nicole May and Storako. Freshman Kierston Deal will also factor in.
Bahl is expected to retain her position as the staff’s ace, but Gasso said she expects May to make a huge jump in production for her third season.
“I think this is going to be her best season,” Gasso said of May. “I feel her improvement. I feel her command on the mound.”
May attributed her success this offseason to going back to what she knows best.
“I think a lot of it was just going back to the basics,” May said. “I tend to overthink things sometimes, so it was just kind of getting out of that funk.”
Gasso is excited about the potential rotations that could accumulate in the future.
“I mean we could go starter, middle, reliever and closing,” Gasso said. “There are all kinds of different things that we can do here. That will be effective.”
Replacing Alo
After Jocelyn Alo’s departure, there was a big hole to fill in the Sooners’ batting lineup.
Alo, who signed with the Women’s Professional Fastpitch’s Oklahoma City Spark in November, is the NCAA’s all-time leader in home runs. Under Gasso’s influence, OU has always been able to play small ball, but with Alo out of the lineup, power hitters are needed.
Even in Alo’s absence, Gasso feels this season’s batting lineup could be labeled as “daunting.” But is it powerful enough?
“So, did we replace Jocelyn Alo? No. It’s impossible,” Gasso said. “But it’s going to take more than one person to fill those shoes. That’s what’s really more the mentality. We need more power throughout the lineup to just try and pick up her numbers.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.