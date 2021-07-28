Sooners in Tokyo: Nicole Mendes helps Mexico make history at Olympic Games

Nicole Mendes remembers watching Olympic softball as a kid at her home in Houston and dreaming about one day representing her country.
Mendes, an Oklahoma graduate, finally got that chance as softball returned to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Coming off a national championship win with the Sooners this summer, Mendes played with the Mexican Softball Federation which won its first ever Olympic game Sunday, 5-0, vs. Italy before losing in the bronze medal game to Canada, 3-2. Mendes went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the win.
“It means so much to me to be able to represent Mexico,” Mendes said. “It's where my family's from, it's my heritage, it’s part of who I am and growing up, family has really been such a big part of my life.”
Family is everything for Mendes and it’s evident to those who know her best.
Mendes didn’t get the chance to compete last summer as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to COVID-19. Sydney Romero, her former teammate at OU, joined her in Tokyo to compete for Team Mexico.
Romero, a 2019 OU graduate and also two-time national champion, played with Mendes on the Sooners’ 2017 championship team. She finished her career at Oklahoma as the program’s all-time leader in doubles with 58 and second in total hits with 320.
Mendes and Romero formed a special bond as college teammates. Now, they teamed up again to make softball history for Team Mexico.
“Oh, man, it's so much fun playing with her, to have another Sooner on the team, a sister if you will,” Mendes said. “She's awesome, and just to be able to share this experience with somebody that I shared a couple years with at OU, it just means the world and her and I have a really good relationship and I love her so much so it just makes it that much sweeter that we're really close and that we're able to share this moment together and represent Mexico together as well.”
Mendes finished her career with two national championship rings, three Women’s College World Series All-Tournament Team selections and a Big 12 Freshman of the Year Award. She also ranks second in program history with 16 triples behind Tammy Allard who finished her career with 17. Former Oklahoma teammate and friend Shannon Saile had a front row seat to all of Mendes’ accomplishments, but more importantly, she got to see firsthand how special of a leader Mendes is.
“She’s a selfless teammate, and she’ll do anything in her power to help the team win,” Saile said of Mendes. “And it's never about her, it's about the team. (She's) a fierce competitor and I've learned that even in scrimmages, playing against her on the same field. She's someone that will bring the team together and really brought the freshmen together this year to help us win a championship.”
Saile knows how important the moment was for Mendes and she knew that she was ready for it.
“You can see it in her that she's so proud to be representing Mexico and so proud to be a Sooner representing Mexico, that it's just a humbling experience for her,” Saile said. “You would look at her and meet her at the softball fields and think, absolutely, she is an Olympian. But then off the field, she's so humble, so nice, really proud of her country, really proud of the Sooners, really proud of her family.
“You can see how excited she is to be playing for Mexico and how excited she is for the opportunity to even be in the Olympics this year.”
Getting to travel to Japan with teammates for the games was a once in a lifetime opportunity for Mendes. Staying in the Olympic Village during a pandemic provided a different experience for athletes, however, as the country battled a rising number of COVID-19 cases. The village was set up like the NBA bubble, meaning the athletes were only allowed to go to and from the events.
Olympic athletes were required to provide two negative tests, one before heading to Japan and one upon arrival. While staying in the village, the athletes were tested daily and required to follow strict guidelines. Perhaps the toughest part about 2020’s Games is that no fans were in attendance.
“There's a ton of protocols that we have not just for Tokyo, but also in Mexico as well,” Mendes said. “It’s just precaution, testing, apps that we have to download, tracking to make sure we're not in contact with people who are COVID positive and things like that.”
Nonetheless, the trip offered athletes the unique opportunity to experience a different culture and bond with their teammates. Team Mexico’s Olympic roster was full of athletes from all over North America who have ties to the country.
When Saile first arrived on campus in Norman in the fall of 2018 after transferring to OU from Florida International, Mendes was one of the first to make her feel welcome. Saile remembers Mendes being extremely inviting and kind from the start.
Saile saw firsthand the struggles Mendes went through during her time at OU. In 2019, she suffered a torn ACL that required surgery and missed most of the shortened 2020 season. Coming back and playing softball after a surgery that serious isn’t easy, especially at the highest level, but Mendes made it look seamless.
“It's so crazy to me that she was out for nine months and won a national championship the next year,” Saile said. “She’s seriously phenomenal. I don’t know many players that tear an ACL and then come back just as strong and go to the Olympics, and you would look at them and never think they tore anything.”
The loss in the bronze medal game takes nothing away from the stellar leadership Mendes showed for a team making its Olympic debut. It’s unclear if Mendes will be back on the team for the 2028 Summer Olympics closer to home in Los Angeles but it’s clear she made her country and her family proud.
“It just feels amazing,” Mendes said about the importance of family in Mexico. “Because I know, that's how the whole country is and that's how this culture is and I just want to do my best not just for myself and for this team, but for this country and make them proud as well.”
