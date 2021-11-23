You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Tre Brown suffers season ending patellar tendon injury requiring surgery

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Tre Brown

Cornerback Tre Brown returns a kickoff during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown's rookie season will be cut short due to a patellar tendon injury that will require surgery, head coach Pete Carroll announced on Monday.

Brown suffered the knee injury midway through the second quarter in a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Seattle's fourth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had excited thus far, amassing significant playing time in a backup role.

Brown had amassed 10 tackles on the season while showcasing lockdown coverage beyond the box score. The 24-year-old is the only rookie to play 100 or more snaps and not allow a catch of 15 or more yards.

Seattle (3-7), sitting last in the NFC West, will next face Washington (4-6) on the road at 7:15 p.m. CT. on Monday, Nov. 29 on ESPN.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments