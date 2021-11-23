Sooners in the NFL: Tre Brown suffers season ending patellar tendon injury requiring surgery

Former Oklahoma and current Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown's rookie season will be cut short due to a patellar tendon injury that will require surgery, head coach Pete Carroll announced on Monday.
Tre Brown having surgery on his knee "is imminent," Pete Carroll says. Pete sort of danced around it for a bit but basically said that Tre's season is done.— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 22, 2021
Brown suffered the knee injury midway through the second quarter in a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Seattle's fourth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had excited thus far, amassing significant playing time in a backup role.
Appreciate the love 🤎 it’s all in Gods plan. I’ll be back in better next year!! #22Season— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) November 23, 2021
Lowest passer rating allowed in coverage through Week 10 (CBs):1) JC Jackson, 46.02) Tre Brown, 51.03) Taron Johnson, 51.44) Jamel Dean, 53.95) Tre’Davious White, 58.76) Pierre Desir, 61.37) Casey Hayward, 62.18) Rasul Douglas, 62.6(min. 100 cov. snaps) pic.twitter.com/XsJjP4ie9Q— Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) November 18, 2021
Brown had amassed 10 tackles on the season while showcasing lockdown coverage beyond the box score. The 24-year-old is the only rookie to play 100 or more snaps and not allow a catch of 15 or more yards.
Tre Brown: Only rookie to play 100+ snaps and not allow a since 15+ yard catch @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/X7eDbpgKNE— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 18, 2021
Seattle needs someone to step up at corner, and @T_Brown25 showed tonight he can be the guy. Game-changing tackle by the @UnionFootball and @OU_Football alum. pic.twitter.com/s16V9hA3Mw— Chris DiMaria (@chris_DiMaria) October 18, 2021
Seattle (3-7), sitting last in the NFC West, will next face Washington (4-6) on the road at 7:15 p.m. CT. on Monday, Nov. 29 on ESPN.
