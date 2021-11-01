Sooners in the NFL: Tennessee Titans to sign former OU running back Adrian Peterson, per report

The Tennessee Titans (6-2) are signing former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Source: The #Titans are signing FA RB Adrian Peterson, putting him on the practice squad then elevating him to the roster.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021
Peterson was previously a free agent who hasn’t played since the 2020 season. The signing comes after it was announced that Titans running back Derrick Henry will miss significant time due to a foot injury requiring surgery.
Peterson’s likely Hall of Fame career has included seven Pro Bowls, four All-Pros and an MVP award in 2012. He currently ranks fifth all time in rushing yards with 14,820 and fourth all time in rushing touchdowns with 118.
Peterson played with the Sooners from 2004-06, racking up 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns before being selected with the No.7 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.
Peterson’s first game with the Titans will be when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams (7-1) at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 7 on NBC.
