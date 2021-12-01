Sooners in the NFL: Seattle Seahawks sign Adrian Peterson to practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are signing former Sooners running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad, the team confirmed Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
Welcome to Seattle, @AdrianPeterson!#GoHawks x @Delta pic.twitter.com/KaZHvMiDse— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 1, 2021
Peterson was recently released by the Tennessee Titans despite only appearing in three games with the team. In those games he racked up 90 total yards and one touchdown.
Peterson’s likely Hall of Fame career has included seven Pro Bowls, four All-Pro designations and an MVP award in 2012. He currently ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards with 14,820 and fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns with 118.
Peterson played with the Sooners from 2004-06, racking up 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns before being selected with the No.7 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.
Peterson’s first game as a member of the Seahawks will be when they face the 49ers at 3:25 p.m. CT on Dec. 5 in Seattle.
