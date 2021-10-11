You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Quarterback trio, CeeDee Lamb, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine star in Week 5

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts signals a player in motion during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Fourteen former Sooners took the field for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield as well as running backs Semaje Perine and Joe Mixon and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were among those who excelled. Here’s a look at how they performed:

Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped lead his team to a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers with a two touchdown performance. Hurts went 22-of-37 from the air with 198 passing yards and an interception. On the ground, Hurts rushed for two scores with 30 yards on nine carries. The Eagles are now 2-3 and will travel back home to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Baker Mayfield

In an offensive display of fireworks, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his team came up just short against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, 47-42. Mayfield finished with 305 passing yards on 23-of-32 attempts with two passing touchdowns. Mayfield also rushed for eight yards on two carries. Mayfield’s Browns now stand at 3-2 with a Week 6 matchup against former Sooner Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Kyler Murray

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray led his team to a 17-10 win against the San Francisco 49ers as the Cardinals remain the NFL’s only undefeated team at 5-0. Murray finished with 239 passing yards on 22-of-31 attempts with a passing touchdown. On the ground, he added one yard on seven carries.

Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine

In an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, Oklahoma’s 2015-16 duo of Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine both scored touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Mixon finished with 33 rushing yards on 10 carries with a rushing score. Perine finished with 83 total offensive yards and a receiving touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb 

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb finished with 84 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. The highlight of the game for the former Sooners wideout was a 49-yard catch that ended in the red zone. The Cowboys would go on to easily beat the New York Giants, 44-20.

Other Performances

Rams outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had one tackle.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 23 yards on 11 carries after three straight healthy scratches.

Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook caught three passes for 18 receiving yards.

Lions kicker Austin Seibert went three-for-three on field goal attempts, with his longest coming from 52 yards.

Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood finished with two solo tackles.

Washington punter Tress Way punted for 154 yards on three attempts.

Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills had 17 yards on two receptions along with one rushing yard on one carry.

Bears running back Damien Williams finished with 64 rushing yards on 16 carries and a rushing touchdown. He also amassed 20 receiving yards on two catches.

