 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Philadelphia Eagles resting Jalen Hurts vs Dallas Cowboys after clinching wild card berth

  • Updated
  • 0
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooners and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be inactive for the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening, the team announced.

With a wildcard spot clinched at 9-7, it appears that the Eagles don’t want to risk any unnecessary injuries to their starting quarterback a week before the playoffs, so they intend to rest him against Dallas. After starting the season 2-5 in their first seven games, the Eagles went 7-2 in their next nine contests, which includes a current four-game winning streak.

Hurts sitting out Week 18 means the 23-year-old finishes his second season with 3,144 passing yards on a 61.3 completion percentage with 16 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, Hurts finished with 784 rushing yards on 139 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Hurts’ rushing yard and touchdown totals both ranked first among NFL quarterbacks this season. Former OU offensive lineman Lane Johnson is also among the 10 inactives Philadelphia is resting against Dallas.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments