After a tough season a year ago, Baker Mayfield is back on track.
The former Sooners' Heisman Trophy winner led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 20-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He finished with 173 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts, who signed a five-year extension this offseason, is looking to lead the Philadelphia Eagles back to the Super Bowl this season. He finished with 170 passing yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 25-20 win over the New England Patriots.
Blake Bell, who came in this week lining up as the number two tight end on Kansas City’s depth chart, due to Travis Kelce’s knee injury, had himself a day, finishing with two receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown.
Former Oklahoma and now-Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown started his season with three catches for 28 yards, while also finishing with one carry for 29 yards.
New York Giants and former Oklahoma receiver Sterling Shepard had one target and zero receptions against the Dallas Cowboys in week one.
Samaje Perine, who signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Denver Broncos this summer, had eight carries for 41 yards and four catches for 37 yards. Perine looked impressive in his first game on the Broncos.
Marvin Mims Jr., a rookie receiver for the Broncos, finished with two catches for nine yards in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon finished with 13 carries and 56 yards, while catching three passes for 17 yards against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for 77 yards against the New York Giants.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 12 carries for 25 yards and six receptions for 64 yards on Sunday. Stevenson was utilized more as a wide receiver against the Eagles, which could be a sign for more to come as the season progresses.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not play this week due to a quad injury.