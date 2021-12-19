You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffers season ending achilles tear

Sterling Shepard
Christopher Michie/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Shepard suffered the non-contact injury with less than two minutes left in the 21-6 defeat. The former Sooner finishes his season with 36 receptions for 376 yards and one touchdown, all of these being career lows for the six-year veteran.

Shepard played with the Sooners from 2012-15 where he racked up 3,482 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. Shepard recorded 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior season, which was enough to make him a 1st team All-American.

Shepard’s successful four-year career with Oklahoma led to a second-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. For his pro career, he has amassed 347 catches for 3,869 yards and 21 scores.

