Sooners in the NFL: New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffers season ending achilles tear

Former Oklahoma and current New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Giants fall to Cowboys, 21-6📰: https://t.co/A08HH25D7X pic.twitter.com/JXsvIxq88t— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 19, 2021
Injury Update: WR Sterling Shepard suffered a torn Achilles.— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 19, 2021
Giants announce that Sterling Shepard’s Achilles is torn. Out for the season. https://t.co/g18vJtO5bI— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021
Sterling Shepard suffered an Achilles injury, per source. Non-contact. Tough break for the Giants WR in a nightmare of a season for him.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 19, 2021
Shepard suffered the non-contact injury with less than two minutes left in the 21-6 defeat. The former Sooner finishes his season with 36 receptions for 376 yards and one touchdown, all of these being career lows for the six-year veteran.
Shepard played with the Sooners from 2012-15 where he racked up 3,482 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. Shepard recorded 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior season, which was enough to make him a 1st team All-American.
Shepard’s successful four-year career with Oklahoma led to a second-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. For his pro career, he has amassed 347 catches for 3,869 yards and 21 scores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.