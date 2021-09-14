Sooners in the NFL: Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews' Ravens come up short in loss to Raiders

Former OU receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, tight end Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 33-27 in overtime on Monday night.
Brown had a strong performance despite the loss. Entering his third year with Baltimore, Brown had six receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown plus five yards on one carry. Brown’s touchdown came in the second quarter with nine minutes and four seconds left, and was the first connection of the 2021 season between him and quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"Hollywood hits Las Vegas!"Tune in on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/fi0yHJxLif— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2021
In his fourth year with the Ravens, Andrews had a rough game, with only three receptions for 20 yards in Monday’s matchup. He also had a crucial dropped pass late in the game.
Brown, Andrews and the Ravens (0-1) now turn to face Kansas City (1-0) in Baltimore on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6:20 p.m. CT.
