Sooners in the NFL: Mark Andrews catches 2 touchdowns, surpasses 1,000 yards in Ravens' loss to Packers

Andrews touchdown

Junior tight end Mark Andrews runs the ball to the end zone in the game against Baylor Sept. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-6) fell 31-30 to the Green Bay Packers (11-3) on Sunday afternoon. However, Andrews impressed in the near 14-point comeback, garnering 136 receiving yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Balancing the loss of Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson to injury, backup Tyler Huntley went under center and relied heavily on Andrews. Andrews and Baltimore struck first near the end of the first quarter as Huntley scrambled right and found his 6-foot-5 target, who extended his body for the 8-yard score.

Simultaneously, Andrews surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season. The four-year veteran’s next score came early in the second quarter off a well-placed 9-yard lob in the back left of the end zone with a defender on his hip.

Baltimore made a large comeback, cutting its deficit to one point with 42 seconds left in the contest after being down 31-17 with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter. Baltimore looked to get the win in regulation, but Huntley’s two-point pass to Andrews was batted down, sealing the Packers’ victory.

Now just outside first place in the AFC North, Andrews and Baltimore will battle the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), attempting to regain the top spot at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 26 on CBS.

