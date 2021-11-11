Sooners in the NFL: Las Vegas Raiders sign former OU receiver Jeff Badet to practice squad

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Oklahoma wide receiver Jeff Badet to their practice squad, they announced Wednesday.
We have placed DT Darius Philon on Reserve/Injured list.We have signed DT Kendal Vickers to the active roster.We have signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/X6LFuGQde3— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 10, 2021
Badet played only a season for the Sooners in 2017 after transferring from Kentucky. In that season, he accumulated 26 receptions for 400 receiving yards along with three touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11 pass-catcher entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He has since seen time with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.
Las Vegas’ (5-3) next contest is against Kansas City (5-4) at home at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 14 on NBC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.