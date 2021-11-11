You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Las Vegas Raiders sign former OU receiver Jeff Badet to practice squad

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jeff Badet

Former OU wide receiver Jeff Badet at the XFL Dallas Renegades' home opener in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Oklahoma wide receiver Jeff Badet to their practice squad, they announced Wednesday.

Badet played only a season for the Sooners in 2017 after transferring from Kentucky. In that season, he accumulated 26 receptions for 400 receiving yards along with three touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11 pass-catcher entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He has since seen time with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.

Las Vegas’ (5-3) next contest is against Kansas City (5-4) at home at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 14 on NBC. 

Newsletters

Load comments