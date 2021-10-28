You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray's late interception vs Packers dooms Cardinals to 1st loss of season

  Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball in the game against Kansas Nov. 17.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) suffered their first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers (7-1), falling 24-21 on Thursday night.

Murray completed 22-of-33 passes for 274 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 21 yards on just six carries.

Despite not throwing any touchdown passes, Murray did his job to set up the Cardinals' first touchdown with a 58-yard strike to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

With just over three minutes left in the game, the Packers turned the ball over on downs at the Cardinals’ 1-yard line. That gave Murray enough time to lead a 94-yard drive that could’ve  tied the game if not for an interception due to a miscommunication between Murray and wide receiver A.J. Green.

Following the interception, Murray was seen limping off the field. The former Heisman Trophy winner came into the game as the league leader in completion percentage and is on pace to have over 40 total touchdowns by the end of the season. Those numbers have helped Murray emerge as a strong MVP candidate.

Murray and the Cardinals will look to bounce back on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 7 on Fox.

