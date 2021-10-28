Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray's late interception vs Packers dooms Cardinals to 1st loss of season

Former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) suffered their first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers (7-1), falling 24-21 on Thursday night.
Murray completed 22-of-33 passes for 274 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 21 yards on just six carries.
Despite not throwing any touchdown passes, Murray did his job to set up the Cardinals' first touchdown with a 58-yard strike to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
This throw and catch by @K1 and @DeAndreHopkins 🔥📺: #GBvsAZ on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: https://t.co/LjvhBMbwf9 pic.twitter.com/jcbflUzO9X— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2021
With just over three minutes left in the game, the Packers turned the ball over on downs at the Cardinals’ 1-yard line. That gave Murray enough time to lead a 94-yard drive that could’ve tied the game if not for an interception due to a miscommunication between Murray and wide receiver A.J. Green.
KYLER MURRAY GETS PICKED (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8KVnjfhCmo— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2021
Following the interception, Murray was seen limping off the field. The former Heisman Trophy winner came into the game as the league leader in completion percentage and is on pace to have over 40 total touchdowns by the end of the season. Those numbers have helped Murray emerge as a strong MVP candidate.
Murray and the Cardinals will look to bounce back on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 7 on Fox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.