Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray tosses two touchdowns; Jalen Hurts earns playoff spot in Week 17

A total of 11 Sooners made key contributions in Week 17 of the NFL season.
Here are the most notable performances:
Kyler Murray
Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 to improve to 11-5 on the season. Murray completed 26-of-38 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns while racking up 44 rush yards on nine carries. With star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins out, Murray turned to Antoine Wesley for both his touchdown passes.
Jalen Hurts
Despite trailing early on, former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts rallied the Philadelphia Eagles and led them to a 20-16 playoff-clinching victory against the Washington Football Team. Hurts completed 17-of-26 passes for 214 yards to go along with 44 rushing yards on seven carries. Hurts became the first quarterback in Eagles history to have 3,000 passing yards and 750 rush yards in a season.
Baker Mayfield
Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns offense had a tough time getting anything going in their 27-14 loss against the Steelers on Monday night. The former Sooner completed just 16-of-38 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Mayfield also threw two interceptions and was sacked nine times. Each touchdown pass came in a late-game comeback attempt that managed to get the Browns within five points with less than two minutes left.
Rhamondre Stevenson
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries along with two touchdowns in a 50-10 triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Oklahoma standout had the best game of his career, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for just the second time after returning from the COVID-19 list just three days prior to the contest.
Other performances
Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 46 yards on 12 carries. He also caught seven passes for 40 yards.
Fellow Bengals running back Samaje Perine caught one pass for 10 yards and rushed for four yards on one carry.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had 6 receptions for 89 yards.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had 3 receptions for 51 yards.
Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook caught one pass for four yards.
Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood had an interception and three tackles.
Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown caught three passes for 28 yards.
