Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray throws for 330 yards, rushes for touchdown as Cardinals top Jaguars 31-19

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray helped the Arizona Cardinals improve to 3-0 on the season with a 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft finished the game 28-for-34 with 330 total yards, one touchdown, and an interception. He now leads the league with 10 total touchdowns and is on track to have over 50 by the end of the season.
Murray got the Cardinals on the board in the first quarter when he rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, his third of the season.
Just Kyler's TENTH TD of the season already. #RedSea @K1📺: #AZvsJAX on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/9GLqzLi3ur— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
Later in the game, Murray used his legs to convert a fourth-and-one from the Jacksonville six yard line while leading 24-19. Two plays later, running back James Conner rushed for a touchdown to seal the victory.
Murray set the OU record for total yards in a season with 5,362 in his 2018 Heisman winning campaign with the Sooners. That, along with his 54 total touchdowns helped lead the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance.
Murray’s Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams at 3:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 3.
