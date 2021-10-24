You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray throws for 261 yards, 3 touchdowns in Cardinals' 31-5 win over Texans

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) defeated the Houston Texans (1-6) 31-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Murray excelled through the air as the 24-year-old put up three passing touchdowns and 261 passing yards off efficient 20-of-28 passing. The former Sooner also threw an interception and got sacked four times for a cumulative 36 yards.

Arizona struggled in the first quarter at one point and Murray was out of the game after suffering an injury from a supposed held facemask, but quickly returned one possession later. Plagued with a safety and a Texans’ field goal, Arizona trailed 5-0 to open the second quarter.

Murray’s first score came off a 1-yard pass over the middle to receiver DeAndre Hopkins with nine minutes left in the half.

Near the end of the second quarter, Arizona converted on third down after a 41-yard toss between the defense to put its offense on the 3-yard line. Murray’s second score of the contest came after the conversion, as he connected with receiver Christian Kirk for a 5-yard touchdown.

In the middle of the third quarter, Murray threw to tight end Zach Ertz over the middle for 47 yards to find the end zone for his third and final score of the contest. Murray’s third passing touchdown brought the score to 24-5 in favor of Arizona while Houston was shut out by the Cardinals’ defense since its field goal to start the second quarter.

Murray and the Cardinals’ next contest will be at home against the Green Bay Packers (6-1) at 7:20 p.m. CT. on Thursday, Oct. 28 on FOX.

