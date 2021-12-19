Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray struggles, throws interception in Cardinals' 30-12 letdown loss to Lions

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) fell to the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) 30-12 on Sunday.
Murray completed 23-of-41 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown along with three rushing yards on four carries. Murray also threw an interception in what was a very frustrating performance for his team.
Murray and the Cardinals entered Sunday’s game needing just one win to clinch a playoff berth.
Win and they're in. @AZCardinals @K1📺: #AZvsDET -- 1pm ET on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/xRZLaG3Q9z— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
Murray’s lone touchdown came on a 26-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk to keep the Cardinals in the game with just under five minutes to play.
Kyler to Kirk closes the gap. #RedSea📺: #AZvsDET on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/CMoG1mnSE7— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
That ended up being Murray’s last pass of the game, as backup quarterback Colt McCoy took his place on Arizona’s next possession.
Murray has racked up 3,309 total yards and 25 total touchdowns in 11 games this season. He’s also led the Cardinals to first place in the NFC West and what’s likely to be a playoff spot.
Murray and the Cardinals will look to bounce back when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at 7:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 25 in Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.