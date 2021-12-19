You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray struggles, throws interception in Cardinals' 30-12 letdown loss to Lions

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before the Big 12 Championship game against Texas Dec. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) fell to the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) 30-12 on Sunday.

Murray completed 23-of-41 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown along with three rushing yards on four carries. Murray also threw an interception in what was a very frustrating performance for his team.

Murray and the Cardinals entered Sunday’s game needing just one win to clinch a playoff berth.

Murray’s lone touchdown came on a 26-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk to keep the Cardinals in the game with just under five minutes to play.

That ended up being Murray’s last pass of the game, as backup quarterback Colt McCoy took his place on Arizona’s next possession.

Murray has racked up 3,309 total yards and 25 total touchdowns in 11 games this season. He’s also led the Cardinals to first place in the NFC West and what’s likely to be a playoff spot.

Murray and the Cardinals will look to bounce back when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at 7:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 25 in Arizona.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments