Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray ruled out of Cardinals' game against Panthers due to injury

Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray prepares to throw in the Big 12 Championship game against Texas Dec. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Arizona (8-1) quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out for the Cardinals’ game against the Carolina Panthers (4-5) due to injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported before the contest began.

Murray suffered the nagging ankle injury in the Cardinals’ 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers (7-2) in Week 8. Murray practiced for the first time since suffering the injury on Friday and told reporters throughout the week that he was making great progress.

Murray has been putting together an MVP-caliber season which includes throwing for 2,276 yards and 17 touchdowns as well as rushing for 147 yards and three touchdowns. During his 2018 season at OU, Murray amassed 5,362 total yards and 54 touchdowns while winning the Heisman Trophy.

Murray hopes to return to action next week when the Cardinals take on the Seahawks at 3:25 p.m. CT on Nov. 21 in Seattle.

