Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray ruled out for Cardinals vs Seahawks due to lingering ankle injury

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before the Red River Showdown in the Cotton Bowl Oct. 6.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been ruled inactive for Sunday’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks due to a lingering sprained ankle, per a team announcement.

The initial injury came in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers after Murray twisted his ankle. It’s the third consecutive week that Murray has not been able to compete, sharing his time on the sideline with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is also inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Murray has found himself in the top 10 of MVP odds this season due to amazing performances like his 400-yard and three-score performance in Week 2. Additionally, the 5-foot-10 speedster of a quarterback has amassed 200 or more passing yards in every contest he has played in this season. Murray has also been productive in the running game with three rushing touchdowns.

Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy at OU in 2018, will hope to return to action with Arizona next week against the Chicago Bears at noon on Sunday, Dec. 5 on FOX.

