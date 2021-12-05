Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray posts 4 touchdowns in return from injury, Cardinals beat Bears 33-22

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a lingering injury for the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) in a 33-22 win against the Chicago Bears (4-7) on Sunday.
The 24-year-old came back after missing three consecutive contests and put up 123 yards on 11-for-15 passing with two scores. Murray also punched in two touchdowns on the ground along with 10 carries for 59 yards.
Murray appeared unfazed in his Week 13 return from a high ankle sprain as the quarterback excelled on the ground. Murray’s top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also returned after missing time due to an injured hamstring. The dynamic duo fittingly connected together for the first score of the game on a flawless 21-yard lob over Hopkins’ shoulder.
KYLER AND HOPKINS ARE BACK. #RedSea📺: #AZvsCHI on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/QRiId6YtIV— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021
Murray’s second score came on the ground as he quickly accelerated to gain the edge and reach the end zone, giving Arizona a 14-point lead late in the first quarter.
He's baaaaaaack! @K1 takes it in himself! 💪(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/bJD6IjhVxH— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 5, 2021
Murray surpassed 10,000 passing yards on his next drive, making him the fourth youngest player to reach the accolade. On the same drive, Murray threw his second passing touchdown of the contest to running back James Conner, who made an exciting one-handed catch and run for a 21-yard score.
It's just hard to stop him...@JamesConner_ x #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/TPUsGSdaox— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 5, 2021
Kyler Murray is the 4th youngest player with 10,000 passing yards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r8aqmpeXke— Overtime (@overtime) December 5, 2021
Returning from halftime, Arizona settled for multiple field goals because of mishaps due to the rainy weather. After an interception by Arizona, Murray’s second and final rushing score came on a fake handoff to bring Arizona’s lead to 33-14 with 6:23 left in the contest.
Too easy for Kyler. His second rushing TD of the day. #RedSea @K1📺: #AZvsCHI on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/psrJcUfD71— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021
Murray and Arizona’s next matchup will be at home against the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 on ESPN.
