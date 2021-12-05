You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray posts 4 touchdowns in return from injury, Cardinals beat Bears 33-22

Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball in the game against Army Sept. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a lingering injury for the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) in a 33-22 win against the Chicago Bears (4-7) on Sunday.

The 24-year-old came back after missing three consecutive contests and put up 123 yards on 11-for-15 passing with two scores. Murray also punched in two touchdowns on the ground along with 10 carries for 59 yards.

Murray appeared unfazed in his Week 13 return from a high ankle sprain as the quarterback excelled on the ground. Murray’s top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also returned after missing time due to an injured hamstring. The dynamic duo fittingly connected together for the first score of the game on a flawless 21-yard lob over Hopkins’ shoulder.

Murray’s second score came on the ground as he quickly accelerated to gain the edge and reach the end zone, giving Arizona a 14-point lead late in the first quarter.

Murray surpassed 10,000 passing yards on his next drive, making him the fourth youngest player to reach the accolade. On the same drive, Murray threw his second passing touchdown of the contest to running back James Conner, who made an exciting one-handed catch and run for a 21-yard score.

Returning from halftime, Arizona settled for multiple field goals because of mishaps due to the rainy weather. After an interception by Arizona, Murray’s second and final rushing score came on a fake handoff to bring Arizona’s lead to 33-14 with 6:23 left in the contest.

Murray and Arizona’s next matchup will be at home against the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 on ESPN.

