Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray, Mark Andrews, Damien Williams shine amid teams' Week 18 losses

A total of 23 former Sooners participated in Week 18 action to close out the 2021 NFL season.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams impressed for their teams in their final regular season contests, but were ultimately defeated.
Here’s a look at how they performed:
Kyler Murray
Despite Arizona’s (11-6) overall struggles in a 38-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks (7-10) on Sunday, Murray impressed, accumulating 240 yards and a score on 28-of-39 passing. On the ground, Murray managed to garner 35 yards on five carries. He did take five sacks for 53 yards, however.
Welcome back, @JamesConner_ 😉 pic.twitter.com/u6O03bnbEW— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 9, 2022
Murray will compete in the NFC Wild Card round against the Los Angeles Rams at 7:15 p.m. CT. on Monday, Jan. 17 on ESPN.
Mark Andrews
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retiring send-off at Heinz Field was too much for Andrews and the Ravens (8-9) as they fell 16-13 on Sunday and missed the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Andrews caught eight passes for a respectable 85 yards, earning 10.6 yards per reception with a long of 28 yards in the loss. Andrews also broke the single-season record for most receptions in Ravens franchise history on Sunday.
Another record for @Mandrews_81‼️ SINGLE-SEASON RECEPTIONS RECORD‼️ pic.twitter.com/rVx5wo7M0A— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 9, 2022
Damien Williams
Williams and Chicago (6-11) mounted little second half offense in a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (8-9) on Sunday which saw Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace fired shortly thereafter.
However, Williams did help boost Chicago’s first half lead to 14-0 at the time when he secured a 23-yard pass for a touchdown. Williams finished the contest with three catches for 33 yards and the score, providing a solid finish to a comeback 2021 campaign after he sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
🎥 @andydalton14 trouve Damien Williams pour un TD, et Chicago mène 14-0 face aux Vikings ! #DaBears📺 @beinsports_FR 4 #NFLextra💻 NFL Game Pass pic.twitter.com/EcumTB5BGt— NFL France (@NFLFrance) January 9, 2022
Other performances
Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown caught three passes for 27 yards.
Ravens safety Tony Jefferson made a solo tackle and three assisted tackles.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb garnered 45 receiving yards on two catches.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray made two solo tackles along with three assisted tackles.
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed four times for 34 yards.
Washington punter Tress Way punted six times for 245 yards with three of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.