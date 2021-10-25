You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray keeps Cardinals undefeated, Jalen Hurts can't boost Eagles past Raiders

Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball in the Big 12 Championship game against Texas Dec. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Eight former Sooners contributed in the box scores and played a game for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts led the way in highlights for former Sooners in the NFL who played the week’s slate of games. Here's a look at the notable performances:

Kyler Murray

In a blowout win against the Houston Texans, the Cardinals extended their undefeated streak another game with a league-best 7-0 record. Murray finished with an efficient night, passing for 261 yards on 20-of-28 attempts. The former first overall pick threw for three touchdowns and threw one interception. On the ground, Murray collected 10 yards on six carries.

Jalen Hurts

In a 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Eagles quarterback Hurts finished with two passing touchdowns and 236 passing yards on 18-of-34 attempts. The second-year-pro also rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries. The Eagles now drop to 2-5 and are in second place in the NFC East.

 

Other Performances

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown finished with 80 receiving yards on five catches and a touchdown.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught three passes for 48 yards.

Bengals running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine finished with a combined 111 rushing yards, two rushing scores and 23 receiving yards.

Lions kicker Austin Seibert went a perfect four-for-four on his field goal attempts to go along with his one extra point kick made.

Rams defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo finished with one solo tackle.

Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips collected a solo tackle.

Bears running back Damien Williams finished with eight total yards on three carries and one reception.

