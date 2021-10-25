Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray keeps Cardinals undefeated, Jalen Hurts can't boost Eagles past Raiders

Eight former Sooners contributed in the box scores and played a game for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts led the way in highlights for former Sooners in the NFL who played the week’s slate of games. Here's a look at the notable performances:
Kyler Murray
In a blowout win against the Houston Texans, the Cardinals extended their undefeated streak another game with a league-best 7-0 record. Murray finished with an efficient night, passing for 261 yards on 20-of-28 attempts. The former first overall pick threw for three touchdowns and threw one interception. On the ground, Murray collected 10 yards on six carries.
Like Kyler... WHAT?!?!@K1 x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/TNrxoTexLI— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 24, 2021
Kyler Murray with a great play, wow.Later added a 5-yard touchdown.pic.twitter.com/DnC1ZH8fWE— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021
ZACH ERTZ 47-YARD TD CATCH. @ZERTZ_86 #NationalTightEndsDay #RedSea 📺: #HOUvsAZ on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/3Xx5qgQoIz— NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2021
Kyler Murray & Zach Ertz (47-yard TD)Ertz reached a top speed of 17.94 mph on the play, his fastest speed as a ball carrier over the last four seasons (since 2018).🔹 Yards After Catch: 30🔹 YAC Over Expected: +17🔹 TD Probability: 3.1%#HOUvsAZ | #RedSea pic.twitter.com/yLwNjSyz9c— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 24, 2021
Jalen Hurts
In a 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Eagles quarterback Hurts finished with two passing touchdowns and 236 passing yards on 18-of-34 attempts. The second-year-pro also rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries. The Eagles now drop to 2-5 and are in second place in the NFC East.
The Jalens connect for an @Eagles TD. 11-point game late in the 4th quarter.📺: #PHIvsLV on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/cLEsLfGkxY— NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2021
Other Performances
Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown finished with 80 receiving yards on five catches and a touchdown.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught three passes for 48 yards.
Bengals running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine finished with a combined 111 rushing yards, two rushing scores and 23 receiving yards.
Lions kicker Austin Seibert went a perfect four-for-four on his field goal attempts to go along with his one extra point kick made.
Rams defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo finished with one solo tackle.
Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips collected a solo tackle.
Bears running back Damien Williams finished with eight total yards on three carries and one reception.
