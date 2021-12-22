Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray, Joe Mixon, Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown, Trent Williams selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

Former Sooners Kyler Murray, Joe Mixon, Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown, and Trent Williams were selected to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Wednesday.
Despite missing an entire month of action due to injury, Murray will suit up to play in his second Pro Bowl in just three years. The Cardinals’ quarterback phenom has amassed 3,309 total yards along with 25 total touchdowns in just 11 games.
On top of his great production, Murray has also led Arizona to a 10-4 record and the Cardinals are one win away from clinching a playoff spot.
2022 #ProBowl Quarterbacks!@PatrickMahomes @Lj_era8 @AaronRodgers12 @TomBrady @K1 pic.twitter.com/yUF11HYmuR— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2021
This season marks the first time in his five-year career that Mixon, a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, will have a chance to play in the Pro Bowl. Mixon ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,094 and has found the end zone 14 times in his stellar 2021 campaign.
GO CRAZY, JODEIN! @Joe_MainMixon has been named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MkZG6ieuHI— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 23, 2021
Andrews will make his second ever Pro Bowl appearance after recording a career high 1,062 receiving yards and 85 receptions through 14 games. Andrews is the first ever Baltimore Ravens tight end to surpass the 1,000 yard mark in a season.
Mark Andrews is the first tight end in Ravens history with 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. pic.twitter.com/OUryjcZ64W— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 19, 2021
Williams, an offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, will be making his ninth Pro Bowl appearance, the second most among all active offensive linemen. In his first season with Kansas City, Brown has been selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.
OU's five selections to the NFL all-star contest tied Ohio State for the most from any school. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at 2 p.m. CT on Feb. 6.
