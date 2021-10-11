Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray helps Cardinals stay undefeated in 17-10 win over 49ers

Former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals faced off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals improved to 5-0 with a 17-10 victory over the 49ers, making them the only team to remain undefeated in the NFL this season.
Murray finished the game with 239 yards on 22-for-31 passing with one touchdown while averaging 7.7 yards per pass. He also weathered a pair of fumbles Sunday.
#AzCardinals Kyler Murray dime to DeAndre Hopkins for the TD. 17-7 #RedSea #SFvsAZ pic.twitter.com/EoA31vIswQ— Arizona Sports Fan (@SportsAzFan) October 10, 2021
Murray finished his career at OU with 4,720 yards on 278-for-329 passing with 45 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was OU’s seventh Heisman winner, and set school and Big 12 records with eight consecutive games totalling three or more touchdown passes in 2018.
The Cardinals look to continue their undefeated season in Cleveland when they face the Browns (3-2) on Sunday Oct. 17 at 3:05 p.m. CT.
