Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray delivers 4 touchdown passes in Cardinals 37-14 win over Browns

Former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) defeated the Cleveland Browns (3-3) 37-14 in Week 6.
Murray completed 20-of-30 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for six yards on just seven carries. Murray got the Cardinals off to a hot start with a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk on Arizona’s first possession of the game.
Kyler to Kirk! #RedSea📺: #AZvsCLE on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/gGPqFZLzzA— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
Murray got the ball back later in the first quarter and led an 11-play, 78-yard drive capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
HOLY HOPKINS. #RedSea📺: #AZvsCLE on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/FladqicO3s— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
Following a pair of Browns touchdowns, the Cardinals found themselves with a narrow 23-14 lead in the third quarter. Murray did his part to extend the lead with another touchdown pass to Hopkins.
D-Hop doubles up in Cleveland. #RedSea @DeAndreHopkins📺: #AZvsCLE on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/uiKtD1jMK2— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
The former Heisman winner sealed the victory for Arizona when he found wide receiver A.J. Green in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown to make the score 37-14 in favor of the Cardinals.
Another day.Another A.J. Green touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Xi1w8SANgG— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2021
With the performance, Murray now has 1,741 passing yards and 17 total touchdowns on the season and has emerged as a frontrunner for MVP. Murray and the Cardinals hope to stay undefeated as they travel home to face the Houston Texans (1-5) at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 24.
