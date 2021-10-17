You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray delivers 4 touchdown passes in Cardinals 37-14 win over Browns

Former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) defeated the Cleveland Browns (3-3) 37-14 in Week 6.

Murray completed 20-of-30 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for six yards on just seven carries. Murray got the Cardinals off to a hot start with a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk on Arizona’s first possession of the game.

Murray got the ball back later in the first quarter and led an 11-play, 78-yard drive capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Following a pair of Browns touchdowns, the Cardinals found themselves with a narrow 23-14 lead in the third quarter. Murray did his part to extend the lead with another touchdown pass to Hopkins.

The former Heisman winner sealed the victory for Arizona when he found wide receiver A.J. Green in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown to make the score 37-14 in favor of the Cardinals.

With the performance, Murray now has 1,741 passing yards and 17 total touchdowns on the season and has emerged as a frontrunner for MVP. Murray and the Cardinals hope to stay undefeated as they travel home to face the Houston Texans (1-5) at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 24.

