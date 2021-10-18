Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb, Mark Andrews, Joe Mixon lead Week 6 performers

Seventeen former Sooners took the field for NFL teams on Sunday in the Week 6 of the 2021 season.
Here are some of the notable performances:
Baker Mayfield
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (3-3) fell to the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) 37-14 on Sunday. Mayfield had 234 yards on 19-of-28 passing, two touchdowns and one interception. He had eight yards on three carries and two fumbles, both for loss during the game.
Baker Mayfield overthrow’s his WR for an interception pic.twitter.com/O6FMvexUh9— Alex👋 (@dbs408) October 17, 2021
Cleveland #Browns QB Baker Mayfield with a 57 yard Hail Mary to Donovon Peoples-Jones for the touchdown! #NFL pic.twitter.com/v2lVU7JYfZ— Justin Time Sports (@JTIMESPORTS) October 17, 2021
Kyler Murray
Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) defeated the Cleveland Browns (3-3) Sunday night with a 37-14 victory. Murray had 229 yards on 20-of-30 passing and four touchdowns despite four fumbles. He also rushed for six yards on just seven carries.The Cardinals remain the only undefeated team in the NFL this season.
Kyler to Kirk! #RedSea📺: #AZvsCLE on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/gGPqFZLzzA— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
HOLY HOPKINS. #RedSea📺: #AZvsCLE on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/FladqicO3s— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
D-Hop doubles up in Cleveland. #RedSea @DeAndreHopkins📺: #AZvsCLE on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/uiKtD1jMK2— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
Another day.Another A.J. Green touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Xi1w8SANgG— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2021
Jalen Hurts
Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-22 on Thursday. Hurts finished the game with 115 yards on 12-of-26 passing plus one interception and one touchdown. Hurts had 44 yards on two carries with two scores during the game.
Jalen Hurts with a Touchdown 😁🔥pic.twitter.com/cU7sOJP7kQ— Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) October 15, 2021
Don't make a scene, @jmd0074 🤫📺: #TBvsPHI on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO pic.twitter.com/BjNOLkkwNI— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 15, 2021
CeeDee Lamb
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) topped the New England Patriots (2-4) 35-29 Sunday. Lamb had two yards on one carry, nine receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the win, averaging 16.6 yards per catch with his longest being 35 yards. Lamb also had 11 targets during the game.
.@dak sends it to @_CeeDeeThree for the lead! 🙌#DALvsNE | 📺 : @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/sQtw12JLKM— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 17, 2021
The game-winner. #DallasCowboys #DALvsNE pic.twitter.com/nXRLKtzO4T— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
Rhamondre Stevenson
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots (2-4) fell to the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) Sunday. Stevenson had his first career NFL touchdown in the game along with 23 yards on five carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also had three receptions for 39 yards and three targets during the game, averaging 13 yards per reception.
Congrats to Rhamondre Stevenson on his first NFL touchdown.#OUDNA x @dreeday32 pic.twitter.com/PYFJo0mtWP— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
Mark Andrews
Tight end Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) defeated the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) 34-6 Sunday. Andrews had 68 yards on five receptions and one touchdown. Andrews’ touchdown put the Ravens up 23-6 with 7:39 left in the third quarter.
O touchdown de Mark Andrews: Ravens 24 - 6 💴 💴💴pic.twitter.com/o8jr1EB8SR— Corvo de Gravata 👔 (@CorvoGravata) October 17, 2021
Joe Mixon
Running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) beat the Detroit Lions (0-6) 34-11 Sunday. Mixon had 59 yards on five receptions with a touchdown plus 94 rushing yards on 18 carries, and averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 11.8 yards per reception. Mixon’s touchdown put the Bengals up 16-0 in the third quarter with 10:40 remaining.
4️⃣th and touchdown!@Joe_MainMixon #OUDNA📺 #CINvsDET on FOX pic.twitter.com/cTuOETTGIS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 17, 2021
Other Performances
Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had 35 yards on four receptions and one fumble.
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had 76 yards on 10 receptions.
Steelers safety Tre Norwood had three tackles and one for loss.
Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook had 13 yards on two receptions and one fumble.
Lions placekicker Austin Seibert went 1-for-1 on field goals.
Rams outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had one sack.
Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips had two total tackles.
Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown had three solo tackles.
