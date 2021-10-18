You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb, Mark Andrews, Joe Mixon lead Week 6 performers

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 9 min to read
Murray and Lamb

Then-redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray and then-sophomore wide receiver CeeDee Lamb jump to celebrate in the game against Army Sept. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Seventeen former Sooners took the field for NFL teams on Sunday in the Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Here are some of the notable performances:

Baker Mayfield

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (3-3) fell to the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) 37-14 on Sunday. Mayfield had 234 yards on 19-of-28 passing, two touchdowns and one interception. He had eight yards on three carries and two fumbles, both for loss during the game.

Kyler Murray

Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) defeated the Cleveland Browns (3-3) Sunday night with a 37-14 victory. Murray had 229 yards on 20-of-30 passing and four touchdowns despite four fumbles. He also rushed for six yards on just seven carries.The Cardinals remain the only undefeated team in the NFL this season.

Jalen Hurts

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-22 on Thursday. Hurts finished the game with 115 yards on 12-of-26 passing plus one interception and one touchdown. Hurts had 44 yards on two carries with two scores during the game.

CeeDee Lamb

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys  (5-1) topped the New England Patriots (2-4) 35-29 Sunday. Lamb had two yards on one carry, nine receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the win, averaging 16.6 yards per catch with his longest being 35 yards. Lamb also had 11 targets during the game.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots (2-4) fell to the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) Sunday. Stevenson had his first career NFL touchdown in the game along with 23 yards on five carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also had three receptions for 39 yards and three targets during the game, averaging 13 yards per reception.

Mark Andrews

Tight end Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) defeated the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) 34-6 Sunday. Andrews had 68 yards on five receptions and one touchdown. Andrews’ touchdown put the Ravens up 23-6 with 7:39 left in the third quarter.

Joe Mixon

Running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) beat the Detroit Lions (0-6) 34-11 Sunday. Mixon had 59 yards on five receptions with a touchdown plus 94 rushing yards on 18 carries, and averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 11.8 yards per reception. Mixon’s touchdown put the Bengals up 16-0 in the third quarter with 10:40 remaining.

Other Performances

Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had 35 yards on four receptions and one fumble.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had 76 yards on 10 receptions.

Steelers safety Tre Norwood had three tackles and one for loss.

Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook had 13 yards on two receptions and one fumble.

Lions placekicker Austin Seibert went 1-for-1 on field goals.

Rams outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had one sack.

Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips had two total tackles.

Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown had three solo tackles.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments