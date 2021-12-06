Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb lead Cardinals, Cowboys to victory in Week 13

A total of 11 former Sooners participated in week 13 of NFL action.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb led the way as both players led wins for their teams. Even Adrian Peterson became the first NFL player ever with a rushing touchdown for six different teams.
Here’s a look at their performances:
Kyler Murray
After sitting for all of November with an injury, Murray returned to action for the Cardinals (10-2) and didn’t disappoint with a 33-22 victory against the Chicago Bears (4-8). The former Oklahoma quarterback completed 11-of-15 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 59 yards on 10 carries and two rushing touchdowns.
KYLER AND HOPKINS ARE BACK. #RedSea📺: #AZvsCHI on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/QRiId6YtIV— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb helped the division-leading Cowboys (8-4) to a crucial 27-17 win against the New Orleans Saints (5-7) on Thursday Night Football. Lamb caught seven passes for 89 yards to go along with 33 yards on a rush play, which put the Cowboys inside the Saints’ one-yard line.
8️⃣8️⃣ goes for 32.@_CeeDeeThree | #DallasCowboys📺: #DALvsNO on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: https://t.co/LMzEctbvnL pic.twitter.com/82UyZZILnI— NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2021
Other performances:
Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 54 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown.
Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown caught five passes for 55 yards.
Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood made four tackles.
Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 16 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown.
Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook returned three punts for 23 yards. He also had one reception for negative 2 yards.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught four passes for 50 yards.
Washington punter Tress Way punted four times for 197 yards.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine rushed for 36 yards on five carries and caught two passes for five yards.
Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo made one tackle which was a tackle for loss.
