Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray, Cardinals eliminated from postseason in flustering 34-11 loss to Rams

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) fell to the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) 34-11 in the NFC Wild Card game on Monday evening. With the loss, the Cardinals have been eliminated from the postseason.
Arizona began the season winning nine of its first 10 games before entering the playoffs having lost five of its last eight games. Murray completed 19-of-34 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He added six yards on the ground on two carries in Monday’s contest.
Facing a suffocating Los Angeles defense, Murray and the Cardinals looked flustered all night amid a fierce pass rush and tight coverage. The Rams got off to a hot start, scoring touchdowns on two of their first three possessions and taking a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
With 7:29 remaining in the second quarter, Murray attempted a weak pass toward the Cardinals sideline that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, building the Rams’ lead. Murray completed 7-of-17 passes for 28 yards and two interceptions in the first half.
A touchdown run by running back James Conner got Arizona on the board with 4:11 left in the third quarter. A successful two-point conversion made the score 28-8. Murray completed 6-of-6 passes on the drive and added a 7-yard scramble.
James Conner takes it in for 6. pic.twitter.com/q61xRcejlu— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 18, 2022
Despite a late push from the Arizona offense, the Cardinals were unable to mount a comeback. Murray and Arizona will now prepare for the 2022 season after being eliminated by the Rams.
