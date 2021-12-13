You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray amasses career high 444 total yards in Cardinals 30-23 loss to Rams

Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball in the game against TCU Oct. 20.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-3) fell to the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) 30-23 on Monday Night Football.

Murray completed 32-of-49 passes for 383 yards and two interceptions to go along with 61 rushing yards on seven carries. Despite not having any touchdowns, Murray had a huge impact on the Cardinals’ offense. The former Sooner reached a career high in total yards with 444.

Late in the first half, Murray made his presence felt by delivering a 41-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk which led to a touchdown a few plays later. However, Murray was sacked four times by the Rams' defense, including a third time by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald to end the game.

Monday night marked Murray’s second game since coming back from an injury that sidelined him for a little over a month. Despite the injury, the former Heisman Trophy winner has managed to put up 3,049 total yards and 24 total touchdowns. 

Murray has also led the Cardinals to the best record in the NFL, tied with the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Murray and the Cardinals look to bounce back when they take on the Lions at noon CT on Dec. 19 in Detroit. 

