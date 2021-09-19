You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray accounts for 431 yards, 4 touchdowns in Arizona's 34-33 win over Minnesota

Kyler Murray

Then-OU quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball in the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to a 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The win moves the Cardinals to 2-0 on the season as the Vikings fall to 0-2. Murray completed 29-of-36 passes for 400 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had a 117.6 passer rating and rushed for 31 rushing yards and a score. 

In the first quarter, Murray completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Alongside his lone score, Hopkins finished with four catches for 54 yards.

Murray’s rushing touchdown came on a 12-yard run with 3:15 left in the second quarter. The rush was his longest of the game.

With 1:33 left in the first half, Murray completed a 77-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Rondale Moore on a one-play drive. Moore was drafted by Arizona in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft after three seasons at Purdue.

Leading 24-23 at the start of the third quarter, Murray found receiver A.J Green for a 9-yard score. The touchdown was Green’s first of the season.

Minnesota took a 33-31 lead early in the fourth quarter. However, Murray completed a 35-yard pass to receiver Christian Kirk to set up a Matt Prater field goal, giving the Cardinals a one-point lead that would hold the rest of the way.

Next, Arizona heads to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars at noon on Sunday, Sept. 26, on FOX. Jacksonville is coming off a 23-13 loss to Denver and is 0-2 on the year.

