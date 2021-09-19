Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray accounts for 431 yards, 4 touchdowns in Arizona's 34-33 win over Minnesota

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to a 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The win moves the Cardinals to 2-0 on the season as the Vikings fall to 0-2. Murray completed 29-of-36 passes for 400 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had a 117.6 passer rating and rushed for 31 rushing yards and a score.
In the first quarter, Murray completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Alongside his lone score, Hopkins finished with four catches for 54 yards.
Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins is unstoppable pic.twitter.com/vtVgurYCQc— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 19, 2021
Murray to Hopkins dots! Love seeing Murray spin out of the pocket.(NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/Tlujk76sN8— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 19, 2021
Murray’s rushing touchdown came on a 12-yard run with 3:15 left in the second quarter. The rush was his longest of the game.
Kyler Murray doing it again! Another rushing TD for the @AZCardinals QB. #AZCardinals #NFL #MINvsAZ #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/psbDSakHK6— Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) September 19, 2021
He really broke out the Baby Yoda celebration! 👌🤣@K1 #OUDNA📺 #MINvsAZ on FOX pic.twitter.com/ll5fvHNZwW— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 19, 2021
With 1:33 left in the first half, Murray completed a 77-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Rondale Moore on a one-play drive. Moore was drafted by Arizona in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft after three seasons at Purdue.
KYLER MURRAY IS ELECTRIC. #AZCardinals📺: #MINvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/MQ2THg6Qau— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
Leading 24-23 at the start of the third quarter, Murray found receiver A.J Green for a 9-yard score. The touchdown was Green’s first of the season.
A.J. Green's first TD with the #AZCardinals!📺: #MINvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/9GUuDDohvi— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
Minnesota took a 33-31 lead early in the fourth quarter. However, Murray completed a 35-yard pass to receiver Christian Kirk to set up a Matt Prater field goal, giving the Cardinals a one-point lead that would hold the rest of the way.
KYLER MURRAY. No words.📺: #MINvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/4FAtlnAs3q— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
Next, Arizona heads to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars at noon on Sunday, Sept. 26, on FOX. Jacksonville is coming off a 23-13 loss to Denver and is 0-2 on the year.
