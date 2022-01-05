Sooners in the NFL: Joe Mixon tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Bengals' finale, per report

Former Oklahoma and current Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) running back Joe Mixon tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Consequently, Mixon won’t play against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) this coming Sunday, Jan. 9.
Bengals’ Pro-Bowl RB Joe Mixon tested positive today for COVID-19 and will be out Sunday vs. the Browns, per league sources.One day earlier, the Bengals placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins, G Quinton Spain on the reserve/COVID-19 list— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2022
Winning the AFC North last week against the upward-trending Kansas City Chiefs was vital for Cincinnati, as it will miss its leading rusher for the last contest of the regular season. Mixon ran for 46 yards on 12 attempts and made seven catches for 40 yards in the division-clinching victory.
Mixon has delivered an exemplary season, ranking top four in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, yards and carries and being nominated to the 2021 Pro Bowl. Amassing 1,205 yards and 13 scores on the year, Mixon’s fifth NFL season has been his most complete thus far.
Mixon will sit out Sunday’s contest as the Bengals take on the C Browns on the road at noon on CBS.
