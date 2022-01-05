 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Joe Mixon tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Bengals' finale, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
Bedlam touchdown

Sophomore running back Joe Mixon jumps into the endzone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Bedlam Dec. 3.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) running back Joe Mixon tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Consequently, Mixon won’t play against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) this coming Sunday, Jan. 9.

Winning the AFC North last week against the upward-trending Kansas City Chiefs was vital for Cincinnati, as it will miss its leading rusher for the last contest of the regular season. Mixon ran for 46 yards on 12 attempts and made seven catches for 40 yards in the division-clinching victory.

Mixon has delivered an exemplary season, ranking top four in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, yards and carries and being nominated to the 2021 Pro Bowl. Amassing 1,205 yards and 13 scores on the year, Mixon’s fifth NFL season has been his most complete thus far.

Mixon will sit out Sunday’s contest as the Bengals take on the C Browns on the road at noon on CBS.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments