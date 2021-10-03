Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts throws for career-high 387 yards in Eagles’ 42-30 loss to Kansas City

Philadelphia (1-3) and former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts fell 42-30 to Kansas City (2-2) on Sunday.
Returning from a divisional loss against the Dallas Cowboys last week, Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards on 32-for-48 completions. Hurts also had two passing touchdowns and led his team with 47 rushing yards on eight carries.
Hurts’ first passing score came at the end of the first quarter to tight end Dallas Goedert. Hurts and receiver Devonta Smith connected seven times for 122 yards.
.@goedert33 showing off his grip strength 💪#KCvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/uPu0bAENb5— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 3, 2021
DeVonta Smith with a heck of a catch before halftime."Slim Reaper"pic.twitter.com/MmzrXRdP0D— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2021
Hurts distributed the ball with ease, as the 23-year-old found four different receivers at least five times. Hurts’ second touchdown came over the middle during the last seconds of the game to Greg Ward for his first reception of the contest.
G-Ward with his second of the season#KCvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/R57507gSdp— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 3, 2021
Hurts’ garnered 5,149 total yards — second most in a single season in school history — along with 52 total touchdowns during his one year tenure at OU. Hurts also amassed the most rushing yards by a quarterback at OU with 954 yards. The runner up for the Heisman Trophy in 2019, Hurts was selected with the 53rd overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and has started every game for the Eagles in 2021.
Philadelphia’s next contest will be on the road against the Carolina Panthers (3-1) at 12 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Oct. 10 on Fox.
