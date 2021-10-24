You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts throws 2 touchdowns as Eagles fall 33-22 to Raiders

Jalen Hurts

Then-OU quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 16, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) fell to the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) 33-22 on Sunday.

Hurts completed 18-of-34 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He also led Philadelphia in rushing with 61 yards on 13 carries.

The second-year quarterback got the Eagles off to a hot start with a 67-yard drive to start the game. The drive was capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Las Vegas then took a very commanding 33-14 lead until late in the 4th quarter when Hurts kept the Eagles alive with his second touchdown pass of the day, this time to wide receiver Jalen Reagor. 

The Eagles comeback fell short following a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter. The former Sooner has racked up 1,716 passing yards to go along with 10 passing touchdowns this season. He’s also rushed for 361 yards and 5 touchdowns in seven games.

Hurts and the Eagles will look to bounce back on the road against the Detroit Lions (0-7) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

