Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts throws 2 touchdowns as Eagles defeat Broncos 30-13

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) defeated the Denver Broncos (5-5) 30-13 on Sunday.
Hurts finished the game with 178 yard on 16-for-23 passes with two touchdowns and one interception, averaging 7.7 yards per pass. Hurts averaged 3.8 yards per carry, with 53 yards on 14 carries. His longest rush was 31 yards.
That is Jalen Hurts first interception in a month since Tampa Bay & just his 5th this year— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 14, 2021
On the season, the Houston, Texas, native has 1,981 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Hurts finished his OU career with 3,851 passing yards and 32 touchdowns through the air. He ended his college career with 9,477 passing yards with 80 passing touchdowns. Hurts led the nation in yards per pass attempt in 2019 with 11.3. He owns the Alabama quarterback record for rushing touchdowns with 23, and was a 2019 Heisman Trophy runner up.
Next, Hurts and the Eagles face the New Orleans Saints at noon Sunday, Nov. 21, in Philadelphia on Fox.
