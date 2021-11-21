You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts rushes for 3 touchdowns in Eagles’ 40-29 victory over Saints

Jalen Hurts

Then-OU quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Sooners' against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) defeated the New Orleans Saints (5-5) by 40-29 on Sunday.

Hurts completed 13-of-24 passes for 147 yards with no passing touchdowns or interceptions. Hurts did most of his work on the ground, rushing for 69 yards on 18 carries and three scores.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner up got the Eagles off to a good start with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

It didn’t take long for Hurts to see the end zone again, as he rushed for another touchdown on the Eagles’ next possession. This time, a 3-yard rush to cap a 7-play, 58-yard drive.

Late in the fourth quarter New Orleans found itself trailing by only 11 points following a pair of unanswered touchdowns and a field goal. Hurts squandered the Saints’ comeback attempt with a 24-yard touchdown run to seal the victory for Philadelphia.

The former Sooner leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns with eight following the performance. He’s also racked up 618 rush yards and 2,306 passing yards through just 11 games. His lone season at OU resulted in a Big 12 championship along with a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Hurts and the Eagles hope to keep their two-game win streak alive when they face the Giants at 12 p.m. CT on Nov. 28 in New York.

