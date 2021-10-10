Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts rushes for 2 touchdowns, leads Philadelphia to 21-18 win over Carolina

Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) defeated the Carolina Panthers (3-2) 21-18 on Sunday. Hurts put up 198 yards on 22-of-37 passes and one interception. The 23-year-old also rushed nine times for 30 yards and two scores.
Hurts struggled early, completing 15-of-24 passes for only 74 yards and 3.1 yards per completion in the first half. He was also sacked twice in that span.
Hurts’ first touchdown came in the third quarter off a quarterback sneak at the 1-yard line, bringing the score to 15-13 Panthers.
.@JalenHurts QB sneak! #FlyEaglesFly📺: #PHIvsCAR on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/SKHCD9zapF— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
Carolina increased its lead to 18-13 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. As the Panthers punted on fourth down, Philadelphia blocked the punt to give its offense the ball with great field position.
BLOCKED. @Eagles recover the blocked punt at the 27! #FlyEaglesFly📺: #PHIvsCAR on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/q4ITMRhcs5— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
The vital block proved to be game-changing as Hurts’ would lead the offense 27 yards down field for a touchdown off a 6-yard rush, giving him his second score of the day. Hurts and rookie receiver Devonta Smith connected on the 2-point conversion to seal the game.
Jalen Hurts gives the @Eagles the lead! #FlyEaglesFly📺: #PHIvsCAR on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/bftBmQpkYU— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
Hurts and Philadelphia’s next contest will be at home against Tampa Bay (4-1) at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, on FOX.
