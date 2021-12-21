You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts powers Eagles to 27-17 win over Washington with 3 touchdowns

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 8 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Quarterback Jalen Hurts at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a crucial 27-17 divisional win over the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night.

Hurts finished the game with 296 passing yards on an efficient 20-of-26 attempts. The 23-year-old threw for one touchdown and one interception while being sacked three times. On the ground, Hurts added 38 yards on eight carries along with his two rushing touchdowns and one lost fumble.

Hurts started the game in less than desirable fashion with a pass intercepted by Washington safety Landon Collins on the Eagles’ opening drive.

But, the Eagles were able to turn the game around as they scored their first touchdown on the ground late in the second quarter. A 1-yard run by Hurts capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive that spanned nearly five minutes.

To start the second half, Hurts finished a six-play, 75-yard drive with another 1-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles the lead they would never relinquish.

On his lone touchdown pass, Hurts threw a 19-yard strike to wide receiver Greg Ward at the 7:46 mark of the fourth quarter.

The win helps the Eagles leapfrog Washington in the standings with a 7-7 record. With three games remaining on their schedule — all against NFC East counterparts — the Eagles welcome the New York Giants (4-10) without starting quarterback Daniel Jones at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 26 for a quick turnaround. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments