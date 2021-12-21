Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts powers Eagles to 27-17 win over Washington with 3 touchdowns

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a crucial 27-17 divisional win over the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night.
Hurts finished the game with 296 passing yards on an efficient 20-of-26 attempts. The 23-year-old threw for one touchdown and one interception while being sacked three times. On the ground, Hurts added 38 yards on eight carries along with his two rushing touchdowns and one lost fumble.
Hot potato! 🥔@WashingtonNFL defense recovers the fumble. #WashingtonFootball📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/SpIfyS8uaB— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2021
Hurts started the game in less than desirable fashion with a pass intercepted by Washington safety Landon Collins on the Eagles’ opening drive.
It appears Nick Sirianni was very expressive with Jalen Hurts after second turnover 🎥 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/xJ3b4nUS0Q— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 22, 2021
Doubt you've ever seen an interception like this. 😳 @TheHumble_21 | #WashingtonFootball 📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/BjTGjkAtS9— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2021
But, the Eagles were able to turn the game around as they scored their first touchdown on the ground late in the second quarter. A 1-yard run by Hurts capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive that spanned nearly five minutes.
.@JalenHurts sneaks it in for 6! We got a tie game. 👀 #FlyEaglesFly📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/drWXEza7zc— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2021
ANOTHER big catch from @goedert33The @Eagles are on the move. #FlyEaglesFly 📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/XhKwZMVy5b— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2021
Look at the touch from @JalenHurts. 👀 #FlyEaglesFly 📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/Jyfl97xY05— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2021
GOEDERT MOSS'D HIM! 😱 #FlyEaglesFly 📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/yA3KKwcOrq— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2021
To start the second half, Hurts finished a six-play, 75-yard drive with another 1-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles the lead they would never relinquish.
.@JalenHurts' 10th rushing TD on the season gives the @Eagles the lead! #FlyEaglesFly📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/y9hBowXaiX— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2021
#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts breaks Michael Vicks single-season franchise record for rushing TDs by QB https://t.co/q4rJm6NWgP— TheEaglesWire (@TheEaglesWire) December 22, 2021
On his lone touchdown pass, Hurts threw a 19-yard strike to wide receiver Greg Ward at the 7:46 mark of the fourth quarter.
Jalen Hurts threw a strike for six 🔥(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/cRs5iMujrd— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2021
.@JalenHurts and @G_Ward1 coming up CLUTCH#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/aTRaFdRkKn— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2021
The win helps the Eagles leapfrog Washington in the standings with a 7-7 record. With three games remaining on their schedule — all against NFC East counterparts — the Eagles welcome the New York Giants (4-10) without starting quarterback Daniel Jones at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 26 for a quick turnaround.
